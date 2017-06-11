Bati Bleki Weekly Recap June 11th 2017

B.I.D.,a fake award

I got an anonymous e-mail form Aruba Corruption Fighter, it was sent to several news outlets such as masnoticia.com; noticiacla.com; dencayente and bondia.com

It said the following:

Dear Sirs,

As news outlets, I urge you to look up the recent award Mr. Mike de Meza published on his Facebook Politician page. He received the award on behalf of Green Aruba. Because of my extensive years in management in several companies in Aruba, I can tell you that I have received emails from the B.I.D. company, established in Madrid, several times. They are an advertising company that emails you about an award, that you have to pay for (last email was 4,800 Euros), and if you show up at the “award ceremony” you receive an award … for doing absolutely nothing.

It’s a scam award and is worth nothing and you can verify that by checking the credibility of the B.I.D. company or do a simple Google search and you will see the extend of the scam.

If a private company wants to reward itself for doing nothing, that’s fine with me, but when the island has to pay for a scam award, flights, accommodations and out of pocket money for several people, so that the minister may flaunt his plaque, that is wrong. I hope you guys can investigate. All credits go to you, and your findings.

Regards,

a Concern Citizen

Dear Citizen, you are absolutely right. It’s a fake program designed to enrich the worthless B.I.D. group from Madrid, who leech money from international fools hungry for recognition, and I am sad Aruba has to pay for such frivolous crock.

The upcoming electoral debate

The debate is a sign of political maturity and I am excited about it. I will attend.

So, I called the Chamber of Commerce to ask about tickets. As a press member we usually are invited, but I was informed that “We do not have press passes. KvK has outsourced the ticket sales for the electoral debate to Oruba Visions.”

No problem, I will invest in a ticket, in order to help sustain our democracy.

(Sometimes I surprise myself with my diligence and determination.)

I called Oruba Visions.

No, online ticket sale is not available.

No, credit card ticket sale is not available.

No, you cannot buy tickets over the phone.

No, we cannot hold tickets for you at the door.

“You have to come here, pay cash, and pick up the ticket.”

If you do a bank transfer you still have to pick up the actual ticket, because they cannot hold it for you at the door.

No, we cannot save you a ticket, against a credit card guarantee.

Wow. Kindergarten.

Why don’t you get the “Innovation Bureau” to tell you how to set up on-line sales?

Finally after I complained Ludmila Richardson, from KVK writes:

Dear Mrs. Coster,

Tickets will be also available at the event (cash only) or if you prefer, you can make a bank transfer:

Kamer van Koophandel en Nijverheid Aruba

Aruba Bank N.V. nr. 112.354.6

Banco di Caribe N.V. nr. 814771.01

Caribbean Mercantile Bank N.V. nr. 611.799.06

RBC Royal Bank N.V. nr. 7700000090061769

However, if you wish to purchase tickets with a credit card (Visa or MasterCard), this can be done here at KvK.

Please inform us how many tickets you wish to purchase (VIP tickets @ AWG 200,= and General tickets @ AWG 100). We will contact you as soon as we receive the tickets, so you can come to KvK to make the payment and pick-up the tickets.

So two trips to the chamber, for the privilege of attending, if I made a direct deposit I could cut one trip out!

PLAN B: I will come to the door, with cash, and buy a ticket if available. If they turn me down, I will go to the bar at the Marriott Aruba Resort & Stellaris Casino and have a craft cocktail!

Why is Lolita stored in a car wash parking lot?

Lolita, a government-approved piece of public art, commissioned by the Ministry of Tourism, and the Aruba Tourism Authority, paid for by this island’s citizens and some generous private donors, is now stored in the back of a carwash parking lot, in San Nicholas.

Her crime? The art piece was commissioned by the FORMER MinTour, and the current one seems to discredit the project.

Basically, the art work was kidnapped, and is being held hostage, because of its imaginary political affiliation.

On behalf of the tax payers of this island who are the legitimate owners of the art piece, I want it installed as planned, paying homage to a black-skinned Caribbean street vendor, who was an iconic figure in San Nicholas, an enterprising, free-spirited business woman, making ends meet in spite of the odds.

The artist, Gilbert Senchi, reports the piece was delivered last year, in time for the former MinTour’s resignation, marking the death-sentence of his public art project.

What did poor Lolita do, to deserve such a cold shoulder?

Last year, says the Senchi, the former MinTour, who as you know never played nice with his fellow-ministers — that’s my remark, not Gilbert’s — published photos of Lolita’s vernissage, a kind of preview, causing a storm in a teacup.

The private event at the Bogota bronze-casting studio, was intended to show clients and family members the unfinished work, in order to adjust the final product to client’s specifications.

During the vernissage, over-enthusiastic Senchi, decided to temporarily add the Aruba logo, as a promotion of the island.

He never realized the logo was such a political cow pie. A scandal erupted. I still don’t get why. Post vernissage, Lolita’s face was adjusted according to her son’s wishes, and the logo removed.

And then nothing happened. The former MinTour pursued an alternative political journey and the art piece was sent to the carwash parking lot for storage.

Artist’s remark: Lolita, the monument, represents the independent Caribbean woman as a black person in the 50s, freed from physical slavery, she claimed the mental freedom to relocate from Santo Domingo to Aruba. Here she worked selling homemade sweets, maybe weed, whatever, claiming her financial freedom. She also supported Status Aparte, and the island’ s autonomy. Lolita represents the early local entrepreneurs, who moved us forward, while establishing their own independence, at the same time.

How do you feel about the monument being a political prisoner? If you would like to see the work, Papiamento restaurant has a scaled down version in the wine vault, and Garage Centraal also displays her in the office. They are two of the ARTopia Foundation sponsors.

Debate winner is Evelyn Wever Croes

I watched the debate at home on TeleAruba, in PJs. It was very well structured, and civilized. Ruben Trappenberg was the perfect moderator.

MEP = According to me Evelyn Wever Croes maintained her focus, and her calm, and drove some excellent points home: General health-care more important than medical tourism, radar & helicopter for added security, support of small & medium size businesses with capital and guidance, a cap on overspending and the reduction of debt against GDP, legislation regulating campaign funding, the screening of political candidates, approval of medical marijuana and the disapproval of recreational use. I thought she only lost her footing once, over the immigration issue, when she discussed retirement age, but otherwise she was the overall winner to me, not the overwhelming winner, just the overall one.

AVP = Our MinPres sounded hollow. He campaigned. He did not debate. He patted himself on the shoulder at the beginning of each round, and continuously restated the greatness of his government. He speaks well, he was the best speaker, but it’s all form, no substance, nothing new, all canned materials. He was at his best in the first round, then lost steam.

MAS = What can I say. This guy cannot even finish a sentence.

RED = I was pleasantly surprised how charismatic and funny this guy is. He is intelligent too. He blasted the parliament for being a rubber-stamp institution, and advocated e-commerce. I couldn’t wait for him to finally get to legalization of cannabis. As expected, it produced excitement on stage, and Ricardo Croes pronounced himself the sole weed expert in the house. But I cannot get excited about marijuana. And I cannot take seriously anyone with dreadlocks dangling past his butt. Sorry, get rid of the dreadlocks and we can talk. I did enjoy how he berated MinPres for the neglect of Parkitenboos. He is a take-charge guy.

POR = Otmar Oduber found his spunk towards the end of the debate, he got up and was furious over the dump situation, advocating the obvious, recycling. He suggested to perhaps introduce a visa system for Venezuelans, and only campaigned towards the end when he told us how he reformed the airport and ATA and blessed us with the creation of AruParking. He was not at his best last night.

UPP = The only time Boochi Wever got passionate was when he told Ricardo Croes that he used marijuana when he was recovering from prostate cancer, but “it was not effective.” Otherwise his presentation was dull. Ok, he did ask for no more hotels and recommended diversification.

PPA = The ageless Benny Nisbet told us PPA invented tourism and then he sparred with the MinPres about being stuck in the past. That was a funny encounter. On the issue of languages: Really? We should only teach Papiamento up to the 6th grade? What a waste of an opportunity, kids pick up multiple languages easily, at a young age; if you limit them to Papiamento up to age 12, you will end up with a bunch of under-achievers.

The debate only got hot over the subject of the dump, which proves it is a very sore point. Crime, potential Venezuelan refugees, direct and indirect taxation, a change in the election format, the issues discussed were all relevant.

When transparency and integrity popped up the MinPres defended his government vouching for its ethics, while Otmar Oduber invited us all to examine his legacy. It’s all legit, he said. And then I fell asleep!

ONE LUCKY ISLAND #oilspillpetrotrin

We dodged the bullet, we are lucky, again. This island ducks storms, floods, and oil spills. We were incredibly fortunate that the wind shifted and most of that black sticky residual fuel oil went to Venezuela, Bonaire and Curacao. The tail-end hit us.

On April 23, over 300 barrels of the black crude leaked into the Gulf of Paria from Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. It drifted and arrived here at the end of May. We had a month to prepare.

But nothing happened.

When the shit hit the fan, the call for volunteers brought in a few, who had to bring in their own rakes and shovels.

I called Parke Arikok on Wednesday and asked if I could volunteer, and the park reported they have it all under control, they clean every day, and they can see less and less gook disgorged on our shores.

So I asked around. I saw some disturbing images by Plastic Beach Party, and heard they had members, plus a handful of Aruba-lovers, and tourists cleaning up the entire week.

CENTER FOR CALAMITY, falling under the MinPres: You are a total failure. A catastrophic let down. Asleep at the wheel. There was no plan. And you’d better gear up for the time the refinery opens, if it opens, you should have a network of community leaders in place. Leaders who can deliver a great number of volunteers. The likes of Otmar Oduber, and Ricardo Croes. Get their name and number posted on an excel sheet.

The few individual volunteers you got, did not require nuclear protection gear, just gloves, which I am not sure you had.

OIL SPIL TOXISITY. I grew up with tar balls. The beaches if the Mediterranean had oils balls year round, that was before environmental regulations, and we brought home dirty towels and feet which only pissed mom off. They were quite easy to clean, with gasoline, or any other oily stuff, which pissed mom off even further.

ACCORDING TO MY SOURCES: Small particles of tar are everywhere, and are very difficult to collect unless we sift the whole beach, and tar is stuck to rocks. DOW is busy with the elections, and is short of hands, they do the minimum required, it’s a huge “little” job to clean up.

ABOUT VOLUNTEERISM: How come the island’s beach-lovers remained indifferent? They did not come out in droves to help. The tour-guides who make their living by taking visitors out to the wild side beaches were annoyed at the beach closing, and did not join the cleaning. Where are all the campers who use the beach regularly? Why didn’t they roll up their sleeves?

As I said before, a better way of recruiting volunteers is via service clubs and civic organization. Get the Rotarians, the Lions and the Kiwanis involved, the key-clubs, the university, the Women’s Club, Quota International, and you would be supported.

WHAT TO DO WITH THE GOOK COLLECTED: Some told me it will go to CITGO for further refining (?!) and weighing, to assess how much came ashore, and how much to charge Trinidad for the damage. Some said DOW just collected the loot. Where is it going. Parkietenbos??

JUST CAME IN:

For the upcoming 3 weekends we will be having an oil spill cleanup at different beaches in the Arikok Park. The dates will be: Sunday June 11, 2017, Saturday June 17, 2017, Sunday June 18, 2017, Saturday June 24, 2017 and Sunday June 25, 2017. Each day from 7:00am to 11:00am

Form a group and call Carl Quant, Marketing & Communications Manager, San Fuego #70, c.quant@arubanationalpark.org , cell phone 749 6191

Singer Song Writer, Esha, from Aruba, releases her second album

Esha’s new album, “Dangerous,” premiered to a private, invitation-only press party on June 6th from 7:00pm to 9:00pm at the Alhambra Ballroom. The album will be released worldwide on June 9th, but Esha wanted to share it first with her friends and fans on Aruba.

She is not the typical 15-year-old teenager. Esha began writing songs at six years of age, and after the success of her first album, “Beautiful,” and accompanying music video, “Yesterday,” is taking the music scene by storm. She will be performing on the main stage at the Aruba Summer Music Festival in July and will also be performing at the Caribbean Sea Jazz Festival in September.

“With this latest album I wanted to explore the dangers of love and relationships. I’m so excited about how it turned out. I hope that every word of every song touches the listener and makes them feel something,” said Esha.

Emceed by Ruben Garcia and Mark Benson attendees included Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes – CEO of ATA, along with other members of the ATA team; Julie-Julie – Power 101.7 FM; Rona, Tabitha and Jacqueline – Pica Girls 96.5 FM; Luis Miguel Mansur – Summer Music Festival Aruba; Eric Eman – Caribbean Jazz Festival Aruba; Tessa Pietersz – Trend Alert Aruba; Kim Copeland – Nashville Record Producer; and other local dignitaries.

There was a live Facebook Feed of the press release party on June 6th between 8:00pm and 8:30pm. It featured a multimedia presentation, release of the new album’s artwork, remarks from Esha herself, and a sneak peek of some of her new songs.

https://www.facebook.com/eshamusic. email: info@eshaofficial.com.

Video – https://vimeo.com/190374

Facebook – https://www/facebook.com/eshamusic

Website – eshaofficial.com