SPAY AND NEUTER ARUBA 2017; DATES: MAY 3RD TO 6TH, 2017 AREA: SAN NICOLAS

From 3 May until 6 May, UNITED DOGS ARUBA will support the people of Aruba in managing the dog population on the island with a Spay and Neuter Campaign that will take place in the San Nicolas area.

The number of 30.000- 40.000 stray dogs on the island is growing rapidly. One female dog and her offspring are able to procreate 64.000 dogs over a period of 6 years. We need to stop this growth, and the most effective and humane way to do this is by spaying and neutering the (stray) dogs.

Together with all the rescue organizations and local animal lovers, United Dogs Aruba wants to create a better future for the stray dogs. With a team of 50 local and international volunteers they are organizing this 4-day campaign.

High Speed Spay and Neuter Veterinary surgeons and technicians, care takers and other dog lovers will set up a Mobile Animal Surgical Hospital (MASH). The intention is to spay and neuter 100 dogs a day in the San Nicolas area. The Aruban authorities have been very helpful to support this campaign.

Together with the Crijojo Trappers and local volunteers, we are currently preparing the San Nicolas area and surrounding barrios. The coming weeks we will ask the help of the community in San Nicolas. At this moment we are in urgent need of food to prepare the dogs especially uncooked rice and canned dog food , these can be placed in the United Dogs Pet Food Stations at Superfood, Ling & sons and Bestial. We also need 28 kg of frozen chicken wings , please contact us via facebook when you are able donate this.

For updates, please visit our facebook page: www.facebook.com/uniteddogsaruba

For photos, please visit Instagram United Dogs Aruba and use

For more info regarding the foundation: www.uniteddogsaruba.com

Together we will make a difference and create a better future for the dogs of Aruba.

For more information please contact:

Mercedes de Bruyn

Whatsapp: 0031 6 40007298

Email: Mercedes@uniteddogsaruba.com

Local nr: 7422319 or 7425745