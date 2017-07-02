AAR celebrates Anniversary

The Association of Aruba Realtors, AAR, hosts an informal celebration on the occasion of its fifth anniversary!

In May 2012, AAR was established in Aruba in order to improve the mutual collaboration between real estate offices here. The association also pursued the goal of raising the standard of the local real estate business in general, to a higher level.

In the last 5 years, members of the organization have worked together diligently, networking, improving compliance and continued education. The organization also enforced a strict code of ethics which resulted in better service, rendered to both buyers and sellers.

Additionally, AAR has jointly created a most advanced and complete multiple listing website, www.arubalistings.com. This user-friendly website allows visitors and locals to access information, and find the most up to date and complete profiles of properties for sale and/or for rent on the island.

Through the partnership of Aruba’s nineteen largest and most reputable real estate/ property management companies the website showcases more than 80% of the real estate available on the market here. This makes www.arubalistings.com the largest portal of real estate in Aruba.

Members of Aruba’s AAR include: Century 21, Prima Casa real estate, MPG real estate, Aruba Living Today, Clearly Realty, Alto Vista International Realty, Remax, Aruba TopHomes, Aruba Home Minders, Aruba Happy Rentals, Aruba Sotheby’s International Realty, Riva Real Estate, Coldwell Banker, Executive Real Estate, Moresco, Palm Aruba Group, 21 Caribbean Homebuilder & Goldcoast Residence.

The AAR Board includes representative of Century 21, Prima Casa Real Estate, Remax, Aruba Home Minders and Aruba Sotheby’s International Realty.

Pictured here the informal gathering at the Garage in downtown Oranjestad.