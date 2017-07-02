At the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, Luxury Press Trip from Europe visiting the island for a taste of its treasures

An Invited group of important media personalities from Sweden, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany and the Netherlands, visited the island just recently, committed to report on their impressions and experiences in a number of well-circulated European, luxury magazines, on line publications and lifestyle blogs.

Kini Kini Tours & Transfers met the journalists upon arrival at the airport and transported them to their host hotel, the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.

While on the island guests were treated to a diverse and interesting program of activities which included a Land Rover tour, visiting the north shore, highlights and landmarks, a sailing and snorkeling excursion on a beautiful sailing yacht, and a monuments’ tour in downtown Oranjestad.

The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino rolled out the red carpet for welcome cocktails and dinner at the Sunset Grille on the night of the group’s arrival. The carefully planned Aruba Flair menu introduced a signature three-course dinner commencing with a fresh fish ceviche served in a cactus barrel, a surf & turf pairing of filet mignon and sea bass escorted by sweet potato au gratin, and a chocolate chip cannoli for dessert.

Breakfast at Laguna restaurant on the following morning, and a group spa treatment at Eforea Spa, just before departure, sealed the deal, the journalists were delighted with the program, and thoroughly acquainted themselves with the upscale services of the resort, while sampling its outstanding brand of hospitality.

The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino which just underwent a multi-million dollar refresh maintained its historic design intact, while enhancing its tropical spirit and style, with furniture, fixtures and décor recapturing a retro feel, dating back to the resort’s opening day, in 1959, highlighting its genuinely Aruban identity.

Pictured here, the visiting dignitaries. The trip was organized in conjunction with ATA, the Aruba Tourism Authority.