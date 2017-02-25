Team Members Celebrate Carnival at Jump ‘N Shine At the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Palm Beach — A fun Carnival event was recently staged in the parking lot of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino bringing team members together for some Carnival fun.

The event was carefully planned and flawlessly executed by the department of human resources, who recruited some of the island’s top Carnival personalities, in honor of the occasion.

Event emcees, the island’s Carnival Prince Roddymar Statia and Pancho Fino Rodriguez provided the entertainment between program acts, which included live mixing by DJ Big B., a choreographed performance by the talented NLG dancers, an appearance by TBS Brass, and for the finale, the 2017 Caiso & Soca Monarch title winner, singer Blacky, presented his winning road march, Slip & Slide.

The Jump ‘N Shine event offered a few entertaining contests besides snacks and cocktails; Best Costume was won by Greici Terrero, Food & Beverage. She was rewarded with two nights at Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino. Minerva Marquez, Housekeeping, was the runner up, winning dinner for two at Sunset Grille. The exciting dance contest was won by Gabriel Morales, Food & Beverage. He will also be staying at the resort, for two nights. Errol da Costa, Food &Beverage and Mary Fingal, Accounting, both won a Maggy’s Perfumeries baskets.

Pictured here, snapshot from a successful parking lot even.