RIU Sweetens The Day at San Pedro Paviljoen

The elderly residents of San Pedro Paviljoen, operated by SABA, Stichting Algemene Bejaardenzorg Aruba, in the heart of Oranjestad, were on the receiving end of 170 delicious desserts in honor of Father’s Day.

The individually presented desserts, beautifully prepared and boxed by Riu Resort, Riu Palace Aruba and Riu Antillas, were enthusiastically received at the elderly facility.

“We wanted to show appreciation for this island’s older generation, and to sweeten Father’s Day, for the residents of the old age home,” says General Manager Juan Blanco, on behalf of both resorts, General Manager Vanessa Fernandez, staff and management.