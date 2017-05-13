Master Of The Mind Guy Bavli Back In Aruba This Summer With His Award-Winning, Mind Blowing Show

Oranjestad – Mentalist, illusionist, and entertainer Guy Bavli is coming to Aruba to appear at the Alhambra Ballroom from June 9th, every Thursday & Friday evening, during the summer 2017 months, taking audiences on a journey into the mysteries of the human mind.

The evening at the Alhambra Ballroom will be filled with mind games and humor, demonstrating Bavli’s hidden powers, which defy logic and science, as his telekinetic powers can move objects without the use of a touch.

Laughter is great medicine, says Bavli, and his interactive audiences laugh and shake their heads in disbelief as he reads their mind with a mix of mentalism and illusion, psychology, physiology and intuition, that is pure entertainment.

Born in Tel-Aviv, Israel, Guy began performing before live audiences at the age of five. When he was eight years old he had his first professional performance at a swim club in Tel-Aviv, it was his first-paid show and he hasn’t gotten off stage since them.

Tickets for Bavli’s performances are $35 per person, including a drink during the show, children under 12 escorted by two paying adults, are free. A Dinner & Show option is $55, including a starter and a main dish, at Fusion Restaurant Wine & Piano Bar; children pay $15.

You may buy tickets on line at: www.MASTEROFTHEMIND.COM/ARUBA or buy them at the Alhambra Ballroom, the Alhambra Casino cashier, and the De Palm Tours desks at all hotels; doors open at 7:30pm, show starts at 8pm. Ticket-holders are advised to leave their logic at the door, and take a walk on the mind’s wild side.

Divi Resort is proud to introduce the celebrity mentalist Guy Bavli again this year, during the summer vacation. Bavli appeared on TV more than 400 times, in more than 60 countries, and performed 1,200 shows at Caesar Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada. The show is suitable for kids 7 years and up.