Tracy Sterling, 14-year La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino owner, and boyfriend Adam Shump, both from Cincinnati, Ohio, were pleased to announce their Aruban engagement, on the island, on Betico’s Day, Aruba’s national Holiday, January 25th, 2017. Adam’s proposal, which changed his status from boyfriend to fiancé, unfolded at the Wednesday wine tasting, and was witnessed by many annual friends. An Eagle Beach ceremony is planned for next year, same time, with annual friends in attendance.