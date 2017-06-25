Bridal Experts from Latin America Say “I Do” to Aruba

Palm Beach — The first Latin American Bridal Familiarization Trip visited the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino just recently for a site inspection and breakfast on the beach.

The group consisted of 31 participants who sell destination-weddings in Latin America, hailing from Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Venezuela.

The group was hosted by the resorts’ two bridal specialists, Lisa Dammerman and Raynold Semeleer who showed group members around the newly renovated resort, stopping at multiple ceremony and reception venues to discuss options and possibilities.

The group admired the popular Palm Beach ocean front where the resort regularly orchestrates spectacular ceremonies and receptions for up to 1,000 guests.

They also stopped at the lush tropical grass-lawn in-style for more intimate ceremonies; the two pool decks, designed to entertain up to 500 guests for dinner and dancing, and the Grand Caribbean Ballroom, for formal, elegant and extravagant affairs.

Assisted by Lily Polsbroek, the bridal specialists then host their guests for breakfast, with live music provided by Angelo Kock and Susjaira Kerpens.

The conversation flowed over Steak Egg Benedict, smoked salmon, Fresh Fruit, Chorizo Hash, Stuffed French Toast and Sausage Burrito with Caribbean Salsa, then guests were dancing toes-in-the-sand, over free flowing orange, pineapple and guava mimosa, posing on the aqua pool chairs in the photo corner at the entrance, having a wonderful time on the island.

Pictured here group members and their hosts on the beach of the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino.