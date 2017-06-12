Breakfast at Laguna Restaurant, now Offers Innovative Add-Ons

Palm Beach — Breakfast at Laguna Restaurant is served at the edge of a pond, leading to a fresh water lagoon, mid jungle-like foliage. The pond is filled with yellow, orange, ivory and gold-colored koi fish. It is a wonderful place to start a vacation day at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Breakfast consists of an all-you-care-to-eat buffet, featuring American favorites including a display of sliced fresh fruits, French toast, eggs in many different styles, and an interactive omelet station where guest may further customize their meal. Home-baked Danish, assorted cheeses, cold cuts, spreads, cereals, yogurts and dried fruits, bacon, link sausages, pancakes, waffles, and breakfast potatoes, are accompanied by fresh juices and just-brewed coffees.

To further enhance the breakfast experience, the resort has just introduced some interesting add-ons that are part of the buffet. Those new add-ons include an unlimited champagne and mimosa experience; then daily rotating options starting on Mondays, with Eggs Benedict on Toasted English Muffin with Canadian Bacon, and Asparagus, Queso Fresco Sauce, Pico de Gallo Topping.

On Tuesdays, breakfast-lovers may order Chorizo Hash, with Sweet Plantains, Mozzarella and Eggs; on Wednesdays, Stuffed French Toast, Vanilla Bean, Cream Cheese, Lemon Zest, and Maple Syrup; on Thursdays, Pork Sausage Burrito, with Cilantro, Cheddar, String Potatoes, and Eggs wrapped in a Flour Tortilla; on Fridays, Ham , Egg and Cheese Casserole, served in a black iron skillet; on Saturdays, Vegetable Frittata, with Red and Green Bell Peppers, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onion, Mushrooms and Swiss Cheese; and finally on Sundays Mini Pancakes, Maple Syrup and Turkey Bacon.

Laguna Restaurant is popular with locals and tourists who enjoy the wide selection of cuisine, and the congenial service. Breakfast is served from 7am to 11am. For more information or to make reservations, call Tel.: #526-6612.