The Hilton Hosts a “Tourism Showcase,” for 116 Delegates from 11 Latin American Countries

Palm Beach – . The annual CATA 2017, a conference organized by the Aruba Tourism Authority and the Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association, created an interactive opportunity for Latin American tour operators, international airlines, and local hoteliers dedicated to the promotion of the island as a vacation destination, to meet and discuss business.

On day two, the conference scheduled a “Tourism Marketplace” at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, in the Grand Caribbean Ballroom. Visitors met and mingled with local hospitality executives to write contracts and forge relationships. The resort’s culinary team then hosted the delegates for a delectable lunch featuring a sushi station with California, Spicy Ahi Tuna, Salmon and Alaska Rolls, a Carving Station with Hickory Smoked and Mango Glazed Pork Ribs, accompanied by apple-cider slaw, micro greens and waffle chips; as well as a Chilean Sea Bas action station serving pan seared sea bass, over spinach and sweet potato hash, with balsamic glaze and edible flowers.

Travel from Latin American to Aruba enjoyed growth this year, representing 27% of the island’s total number of visitors, with 43% of them returning for a repeat visit. The growth is a result of 45 years of successful marketing, thanks to the efforts invested in promotion, and showcasing the tourist product to key Latin Travel partners. It was also an excellent site inspection opportunity, as the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino flaunted its new and updated look and showed its fully renovated rooms to the VIP visitors.

Pictured here, snapshot from Tourism Marketplace.