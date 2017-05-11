John Hancock, USA, Presents Scol Dunuman With a Generous Donation

Palm Beach — A group of John Hancock insurance executives, the retirement division, made the island its home away from home for four days, staying at the Ritz Carlton Aruba, with EPIC as the Destination Management Company.

While here, EPIC invited Scol Dunuman to give a presentation to the group in the resort’s ballroom, with all 220 group members in attendance.

A representative of the school then told the John Hancock executives and their spouses about the school for local kids with severe learning challenges, ages 4 to 16, and about the school’s efforts to teach them in their own native language Papiamento, in small groups, with individual attention. The students, with IQs ranging between 50 and 60, have many needs, which will be greatly helped with the unexpected and appreciated donation.

Pictured here John Hancock CEO, Peter Gordon, handing the $5,000 donation check over to the school representative, as part of the group’s goal of giving to the community.

During the remaining morning hours, John Hancock group members dedicated their time to an epic team building exercise, also organized by EPIC. They were challenged to construct and brand their own Fantasy Island, capable of floating and self propelling with five people on; a Fantasy Island made of wood and rope, an island they could call:”Best place to Visit.”

The challenge was enthusiastically received and our pictures depict the process of constructing, decorating and finally launching the islands, a group effort of 17 diligent and creative teams, who learned to work together and collaborate while making the project happen.

John Hancock is a long-standing leader in the retirement plan industry, one with a demonstrated track record of innovation, exceptional service, and an unparalleled degree of retirement plan expertise.