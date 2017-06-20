Gold Coast Concluded Construction of The First Phase of Boca Druif & Boca Grandi Condos

Oranjestad — Gold Coast, Aruba’s largest residential community, located on Malmokweg, overlooking the wetland nature reserve, is pleased to announce the completion of the first cluster of Boca Druif and the slightly more spacious Boca Grandi Condos.

The second cluster of condos located in the Mangroves V6 section, on the south side of the residence, will commence construction in the summer of 2017, to be delivered to owners in May 2018.

The just finished 12 condos are completely sold out, and the second phase, currently gearing up for construction, is selling briskly, informs developer Fito Croes.

When that second phase of Boca Druif and Boca grandi Condo wraps up next year, the original master planned community will celebrate 100% delivery on the plan finalized for development more than ten years ago.

When finished, Gold Coast will boast over 260 residences, in 2 and 3 bedroom townhouses, single level 3 bedroom condos, and 3 and 4 bedroom villa homes, set among 26 acres of lush landscaping, picturesque plazas, and fountains, within the walls of a fully secure community.

The design of Gold Coast Residence was conceived by the dynamic Croes family members, whose original vision now results in beauty, quality, style, security, and convenience, properly financed and well constructed, in strict adherence to budgets and time-tables.

The stylish Boca Druif and Boca Grandi Condos, with 2 and 3 bedroom options, are spacious one story condos, tastefully appointed and equipped with the latest energy saving, state-of-the-art appliances.

The 2 bedroom Boca Druif Condos measure 115m2, and are available on both the ground and the upper floors. The upper floor condos feature 2 balconies and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the beautiful outdoors. Owners may enjoy the private roof top terrace designed to comfortably entertain guests or just relax.

The 3 bedroom Boca Grandi condo, with a larger footprint, 129m2, is available on both the ground and upper floor. The ground floor condos enjoy a spacious patio while the upper floor condos feature 2 balconies and a private rooftop terrace overlooking the beautiful outdoors. The private roof top terrace was designed to comfortably entertain guests or just relax.

The property offers more than 50 parking spaces, and the pairing of beautiful landscaping with ample parking creates a highly functional yet truly enjoyable recreational living environment.

Gold Coast resort amenities within the community include two swimming pools, children’s pool, barbecue grills, 24-hour gated security, and concierge services.

An ongoing vacation rental program has proven very popular and the inventory of rental homes is expected to total up to 40 by the end of the year.

The Gold Coast Residence rental program, offers a unique alternative vacation product and provides an ideal opportunity for those looking to invest in an island home to “sample” the island lifestyle experience offered to homeowners, even before making the purchase. It also provides great value for families or couples traveling together, and looking for the extra space that only a residence provides. Additionally, the savings are substantial when one compares the rental price of a Gold Coast Residence to any of Aruba’s fine 4 star resorts’ accommodations.

The cherry on the cake, the club house, inaugurated last year, is located at the far end of residence. Guests may drive through the gates and down rows of lushly gardened homes and condos. The club’s porte cochere features a bronze art piece by local artist Gilbert Senchi, a conch, splashing water into a lovely round pool in the driveway.

The main lobby is beautifully tiled, and open air; the comfy sitting corners in front of the check in desk are set up to efficiently receive guests upon arrival.

Outside on the terrace overlooking the free form, zero entry pool, the bar commands the right hand side, while the rest of the gorgeous open space is home to White Modern Cuisine. The restaurant also enjoys a glass enclosed air-conditioned dining room.

The Club House garden is bordered with fusia bougainvillea planted in the sugar white beach sand overlooking the Malmok wetland nature reserve.

White Modern Cuisine and chef Urvin Croes had garnered many accolades and his fan now include food-lovers from every segment of our island society including many overseas visitors.

The young creative chef is Aruban-born. He was trained in the Netherlands and in Italy, enjoying a solid career since finishing culinary school, winning gastronomic awards, and working in fine establishments including the Michelin starred Grand Hotel Karel V, in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Upon his return to the island Chef Urvin, at a pivotal moment in his career, he spread his wings to open his own restaurant, White, promoting the harmony between food and wine, balancing quality and flavor, in their purest form. Chef Urvin tweaks his menu a number of times a year, based on locally-grown products, and continued to work with local fishermen, growers and foragers on their variety and availability.

Visit Gold Coast Residence for a meal, or move in for a lifetime.