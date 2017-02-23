Dutch Celebrity Singer and Photographer, Meet Aruba’s Celebrity Chef

Malmokweg — Famous Dutch singer-actor Marco Borsato arrived in Aruba just recently, accompanied by equally famous photographer-Journalist Raymond Rutting, to capture Aruba’s iconic places and personalities, including images of the Island’s Carnival, its pristine beaches, and its people, from simple fishermen folk, to cultural stars.

Borsato who was raised in Italy, is consistently one of the most successful recording artists in the Netherlands, yet his active interest in gastronomy earned him a respectable reputation among chefs and foodies.

Rutting, a world-renowned photo-journalist, with an interest in Nature, Art & Culture, Travel and the Environment, already visited Aruba last year shooting a series of portraits titled Faces of Aruba. The eclectic collection of pictures was exhibited in the Netherland’s as part of the historical celebration of the island’s 30th anniversary of ‘’Status aparte’’.

The idea to pair the two artists for another photo exhibition was born when they decided to collaborate on a trip to Aruba. The plan was for Rutting to conduct a photography master class, with Borsato as the student/apprentice, capturing special moments in the life of the island.

On Saturday, the talented duo visited Gold Coast Villas, specifically White Modern Cuisine Restaurant, and its owner-proprietor Chef Urvin Croes; they cooked together, plated the food beautifully, then Borsato and Rutting photographed the masterpieces. The trio also ventured out to capture the beautiful clubhouse and its striking surrounding saline.

Chef Urvin, Aruba’s very own celebrity chef, first introduced White Modern Cuisine, in 2012. The creative and innovative Aruban-born Chef was trained in the Netherlands and in Italy, and enjoyed a solid career since finishing culinary school. He won a number of gastronomic awards, including Aruba’s Iron Chef Competition, in 2013, and worked in fine establishments including the Michelin starred Grand Hotel Karel V, in Utrecht Holland. At his contemporary eatery at Gold Coast Residence, he promotes the harmony between food and wine, balancing quality and flavor, in their purest form, supported by his wife Mary Ann who manages the dining-room.

Pictured here, the Borsato – Rutting snapshots from their successful visit at Gold Coast Residence, and White Modern Cuisine.