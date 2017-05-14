BlueGreen Resorts Award La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino THREE Top Recognitions

Eagle Beach — BlueGreen Vacations, a leader in the hospitality industry offering high-quality resorts with ultra-spacious accommodations and outstanding customer service, held its recent annual conference in Orlando, Florida, in which La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino received three top honors: Most Improved 2016, an overall hotel performance score, as measured by medallia, and the coveted Outstanding Achievement in Hospitality Award 2016, both from among all 60 BlueGreen Resorts.

General Manager Joe Najjar represented his hotel at the Orlando conference, and he joyfully accepted the handsome engraved recognitions on behalf of his staff.

The two resort recognitions were followed by a personal recognition, for Joe Najjar, winning the Rock Star Award, given to just one General Manager each year, in appreciation of outstanding leadership and management skills.

“The award,” says Tessely Koolman, the resort’s director of Human Resources, “recognized our general manager as a man who leads by example, providing a sense of direction for others at the resort, as a strong communicator who remains forever cool under pressure.”

“We’re proud of his outstanding leadership and management skills,” she adds, “he has been rocking La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino for over 10 years.”

Najjar then enjoyed a modest Hollywood moment, showing off his black trophy guitar, companied by Guitarist Ernesto Ferro.

The awards were celebrated at a festive get together at the conference room where associates were welcomed by Koolman. It was the 2nd Associates’ General Meeting for the year, held in appreciation of recognition received from BlueGreen Resorts.

The meeting was opened remembering two wonderful colleagues who passed away, and the forum celebrated their lives and the much-enjoyed shared years, with Amarildo Bermudez and Stanley Pieters.

Koolman also revealed the results of a mini HR survey, regarding yearly celebrations at the resort, confirming staffers’ appreciation of family day and holiday gatherings.

Associates received ice cream, and refreshments, as well as raffle prizes such as Gasoline Vouchers, Phone Cards, Super Market Vouchers, and Gift Cards, as a special treat.

Pictured here the festive moments, a testimony to the resort’s dynamic team.