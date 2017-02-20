At La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino, Stephanie Maduro Elected Carnival Queen at Fun Elections

Eagle Beach – Many resort associates and a multitude of guests witnessed the joyous and raucous queen election pageant orchestrated by the dedicated and talented resort social committee at the Pata Pata pool bar.

Three judges, all of them resort guests, were entertained by fully costumed representatives of the resort departments competing for the coveted Carnival sash and crown with Stephanie Maduro representing the Food & Beverage department, Soledad Amaya, competing on behalf of the Housekeeping department, and Lixandra Geerman, vying for the crown, and hailing from the Front Office.

The queen candidates were escorted by a brass band from the resort’s conference room to the pool deck, dancing through the corridors, and the lobby, surrounded by their fans and supporters. They introduced themselves and their respective departments to loud cheers from their devoted colleagues, and danced around the pool deck demonstrating their Carnival spirit.

At the end of a fun hour of pageantry Executive Committee Member Daniel Aguirre performed the official coronation, representing the Social Committee.

La Cabana Beach Resort & Casino hosts regular fun events for its associates courtesy of an extraordinary social committee, a group of volunteers who put their heads together to entertain their coworkers, create a strong team spirit and a lasting sense of community.

Graciously emceed by Annuar Kock, of the Engineering Department, the afternoon culminated with NBO, providing infectious Carnival music for Happy Hour.