Albert de la Cruz Just Appointed Aloe MasterAt the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Palm Beach – The Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino is celebrating the island’s iconic native plant with the launch of a new aloe-inspired program led by the just-appointed Aloe Master, Albert de la Cruz, a team member at eforea spa.

The recently-introduced Naturally Aloe spa menu, designed to amplify guests’ experiences at eforea spa, now includes the Aloe Body Scrub, an exceptional body exfoliation treatment which leaves the skin nourished, smooth and supple; The Aloe Sun Relief Wrap, featuring a soothing veil of nutrient-rich cream and Aruban Aloe Vera, for a cool and hydrating after-sun experience; and the Aloe Vera, Rum and Stone Massage, a signature treatment, which combines hot black beach stones, lime infused massage oil and local rum with pure liquid aloe vera.

As the on-site aloe expert, Albert guides a complimentary poolside DIY aloe scrub class where guests can create their own aloe-infused body scrub using ingredients from the resort’s community garden.

The Aloe used in the creation of the scrub is taken from the Aloe Garden nestled between the beach and the beach-tennis courts. The Aqua Aloe cocktail made with gin and fresh aloe juice, proudly served at the resort bars, may also trace its roots to that same garden.

As part of her daily tasks, Aloe Master Albert also provides tips, fun facts and ideas on how to best integrate aloe into guests’ experiences at the resort from beauty to soothing the sun’s powerful kiss.

An extensive Aloe shopping menu is also available, curated by Aruba Aloe, at the resort’s retail outlet.