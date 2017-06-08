Why is Lolita stored in a car wash parking lot?

Lolita, a government-approved piece of public art, commissioned by the Ministry of Tourism, and the Aruba Tourism Authority, paid for by this island’s citizens and some generous private donors, is now stored in the back of a carwash parking lot, in San Nicholas.

Her crime? The art piece was commissioned by the FORMER MinTour, and the current one seems to discredit the project.

Basically, the art work was kidnapped, and is being held hostage, because of its imaginary political affiliation.

On behalf of the tax payers of this island who are the legitimate owners of the art piece, I want it installed as planned, paying homage to a black-skinned Caribbean street vendor, who was an iconic figure in San Nicholas, an enterprising, free-spirited business woman, making ends meet in spite of the odds.

The artist, Gilbert Senchi, reports the piece was delivered last year, in time for the former MinTour’s resignation, marking the death-sentence of his public art project.

What did poor Lolita do, to deserve such a cold shoulder?

Last year, says the Senchi, the former MinTour, who as you know never played nice with his fellow-ministers — that’s my remark, not Gilbert’s — published photos of Lolita’s vernissage, a kind of preview, causing a storm in a teacup.

The private event at the Bogota bronze-casting studio, was intended to show clients and family members the unfinished work, in order to adjust the final product to client’s specifications.

During the vernissage, over-enthusiastic Senchi, decided to temporarily add the Aruba logo, as a promotion of the island.

He never realized the logo was such a political cow pie. A scandal erupted. I still don’t get why. Post vernissage, Lolita’s face was adjusted according to her son’s wishes, and the logo removed.

And then nothing happened. The former MinTour pursued an alternative political journey and the art piece was sent to the carwash parking lot for storage.

Artist’s remark: Lolita, the monument, represents the independent Caribbean woman as a black person in the 50s, freed from physical slavery, she claimed the mental freedom to relocate from Santo Domingo to Aruba. Here she worked selling homemade sweets, maybe weed, whatever, claiming her financial freedom. She also supported Status Aparte, and the island’ s autonomy. Lolita represents the early local entrepreneurs, who moved us forward, while establishing their own independence, at the same time.

How do you feel about the monument being a political prisoner? If you would like to see the work, Papiamento restaurant has a scaled down version in the wine vault, and Garage Centraal also displays her in the office. They are two of the ARTopia Foundation sponsors.