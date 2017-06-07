The upcoming electoral debate

The debate is a sign of political maturity and I am excited about it. I will attend.

So, I called the Chamber of Commerce to ask about tickets. As a press member we usually are invited, but I was informed that “We do not have press passes. KvK has outsourced the ticket sales for the electoral debate to Oruba Visions.”

No problem, I will invest in a ticket, in order to help sustain our democracy.

(Sometimes I surprise myself with my diligence and determination.)

I called Oruba Visions.

No, online ticket sale is not available.

No, credit card ticket sale is not available.

No, you cannot buy tickets over the phone.

No, we cannot hold tickets for you at the door.

“You have to come here, pay cash, and pick up the ticket.”

If you do a bank transfer you still have to pick up the actual ticket, because they cannot hold it for you at the door.

No, we cannot save you a ticket, against a credit card guarantee.

Wow. Kindergarten.

Why don’t you get the “Innovation Bureau” to tell you how to set up on-line sales?

Finally after I complained Ludmila Richardson, from KVK writes:

Dear Mrs. Coster,

Tickets will be also available at the event (cash only) or if you prefer, you can make a bank transfer:

Kamer van Koophandel en Nijverheid Aruba

Aruba Bank N.V. nr. 112.354.6

Banco di Caribe N.V. nr. 814771.01

Caribbean Mercantile Bank N.V. nr. 611.799.06

RBC Royal Bank N.V. nr. 7700000090061769

However, if you wish to purchase tickets with a credit card (Visa or MasterCard), this can be done here at KvK.

Please inform us how many tickets you wish to purchase (VIP tickets @ AWG 200,= and General tickets @ AWG 100). We will contact you as soon as we receive the tickets, so you can come to KvK to make the payment and pick-up the tickets.

So two trips to the chamber, for the privilege of attending, if I made a direct deposit I could cut one trip out!

PLAN B: I will come to the door, with cash, and buy a ticket if available. If they turn me down, I will go to the bar at the Marriott Aruba Resort & Stellaris Casino and have a craft cocktail!