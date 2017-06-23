The Sunset Grille: Spectacular Views, Spectacular Food

We went for dinner at the Sunset Grille the night before last. Compliments to Chef Lij, and his dining room crew for a flawless experience.

Food and wine, a great combo, guaranteed to keep me in bed past 8am, hence no column yesterday. Who wants to get up at 5:45am to knock out a BBB after a sinful dinner and late night TV?

As you know the Sunset Grille, Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, enjoyed a contemporary makeover in late 2016, which coincided with the arrival of Chef Lij Heron.

The restaurant renovations expanded the Sunset Grille deck, hanging over the waterfall, overlooking the tree tops surrounding the resort’s pools below.

That deck really sets the Sunset Grille apart from its competitors, because excellent steaks are served in a number of Aruba’s premier dining establishments, but the totally spectacular view at sunset, and as night falls, the moon hanging over rustling coconut trees, that’s a truly unique and enchanting feature, exclusive to the Sunset Grille.

Did I mention the feathery caress of the night breeze?

So we dined al fresco, live music wafting in from Mira Solo, where some diva entertained, singing light and jazzy ear-pleasing melodies, while the restaurant’s super friendly team delivered a nicely paced dining experience, not too fast, not too slow, just the way we like it.

Small things make the difference, right? The bread basket offered just-baked bread that was soft with a crunchy crust, worth dipping in the olive oil, spotted with balsamic vinegar. We shared the Steakhouse Wedge, with incredible apple wood smoked bacon, that will shed some new delicious light on bacon. The wedge was generously coated with a blue cheese dressing, dotted with chunks of blue-green veined Gorgonzola.

A Prime Flank Steak came next, lean and flavorful – the perfect steak for lazy diners, cooked to medium rare and already sliced against the grain, ready to be popped into a hungry mouth.

We also went all out for a Bone In Rib Eye, 22oz Black Angus steak, Pittsburgh-style, which means charred on the outside but still quite rare on the inside. Making the black & blue steak is not as easy as it seems. They say the style developed in the town famous for its steel mills and the high temperature furnaces. Workers would throw a steak on the side of the blast-furnace for a short time, and tada lunch was done. In a modern kitchen Pittsburgh-grilling takes precision, some knowledge in meat physics and chemistry and the right equipment. The resulting smoky taste is spectacular, and I had half of that humongous steak for lunch yesterday, still very tasty!

Mushrooms: Chef Lij reported that the secret to perfect mushrooms in last minute lemon-zest that brings out the earthiness of the vegetable. Asparagus: Just lightly grilled, olive oil, salt and pepper, wow.

Aruba’s community of foodies should be happy to revisit the Sunset Grille; it’s all great from the food you’re served, to the presentation, the service and the décor, that is themed around fine wine on the inside, and showcasing Aruba’s nature at its best, on the outside.

Dinner on the deck, with the tree top view of Palm Beach, above the resort’s waterfalls, in a theater of perfect sunsets? Go for it, you only live once!

Other recommended menu items: The amazing Lobster Bisque, served under a golden pastry crust, classic steakhouse Shrimp Cocktail, Cured Ahi Tuna paired with Fennel and Citrus salad, the Sunset Seafood Salad, loaded with Jumbo Lump Crab, Shrimp, Avocado, Egg and Bacon; 100% Certified Angus Beef, Filet Mignon, New York Strip, Double Cut Lamb Chops and the legendary 32oz Porterhouse for two. You may mix and match crusts and sauces, and create your own Surf and Turf with any meat or seafood on the menu.

Dessert? There was no room. Next time.