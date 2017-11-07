The Little One is a one-stop-party-shop

I recently celebrated a birthday and was greatly helped by the Little One, a red vintage VW van that parked itself on the beach at Arashi and served drinks and lovely snacks to my circle l of friends.

Nicknamed the Little One, the mobile bar is a fire-engine-red eye catcher and perfect for any occasion. I saw the Little One for the first time serving specialty cocktails at the Ritz Carlton Indulge event, then I met him again at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino at the ATECH networking event, at the Hyatt Regency on the garden deck for a private event, and at Flora Market, yes, inside the building, for their Christmas Show.

The Little Red One is basically a bar, serving delicious champagne cocktails and fancy cocktails, it has a small trailer that doubles up as a kitchen, and serves finger-foods.

Owner Maarten Thoonen, The little one Aruba, phone: +297 730 6969,reports he first bought the VW in the Netherlands and fully restored it with the help of his father, then he brought it to Aruba, at the beginning of 2017, and started to offer party services. While slow at first, he is now on fire, very popular and busy.

Maarten is the efficient bartender, DJ, and sunshiny host, he is genuinely interested and engaged and cares immensely about the enjoyment of his guests. He also spins magic as the vinyl DJ, playing records on a vintage turntable. He can deliver food, drinks, smoothies, music, waiters, lights, tables, a generator, glassware, toilets, and most importantly permits for events in out-of-the-box places.

To top it all, his party-partner Chef Ilja Cybulski, provides delicious foods, and you can pick from a long list of delectable hors d’oeuvres.

How about a turn-key party? No problem, says Maarten, anything is possible, even at remote locations.

Maarten also operates a Blue Van that may be used as a unique shuttle and a silly photo booth. The Little Blue One adds a retro look to weddings, promo activities, and guests will have a blast with all ridiculous props that come with the van.

Beach party? Sure, on any beach without getting stuck in the sand, or harming the beauty of Aruba’s beaches. P.S. They clean up meticulously post event.

The success of the Little One proves that even in a saturated market there is room for innovations, for a creative, quality service.