The Fashion Society Entertains at Pure Ocean

Last Friday we were invited to a barefoot event at Divi Pure Ocean, conceived by Joase-Ann van der Biest & Mirla Passchier. “Dip your toes in silky sand for a night of Fashion and Networking. Join us for delicious canapés, craft cocktails and champagne under the stars,” the invitation said.

I like both Joase and Mirla. They kick a lot of ideas around, just to see which one would stick. Some of their ideas fail, but that doesn’t discourage them at all. On the contrary, I think it encourages them to come up with even more creative stuff.

You gotta want to do it. Go through the hassle, chase down service providers, and think about all that can potentially go wrong.

This time they came up with a good formula, they call it Fashion Society, and they committed for an event every few months, featuring a different fashion designer each time. Why? Because they are both into fashion and because it glamorizes the island as a travel destination.

This format of a fun event, with the bill footed by several eager sponsors, culminating with a networking opportunity and a pop up shop, worked nicely as it showcased Gigiola Gomez latest styles.

The Summer Breeze collection in mostly pretty yellow and blue, featured both abstract flowery prints and solid colors. The bathing suit and dress collection was also sprinkles with green, white and black in between.

More than 30 models paraded down the plexiglass cat walk set in the white sand, with some former and current Miss Aruba among other famous faces, all wearing fish-eye makeup, in shimmering royal blue, their ponytails cinched straight down their back.

Gigiola presented several versions with the same style of fabric, mostly long flowy caftans with elegant silhouettes and feminine features, such as ruffles, high slits, wings and cutouts, that always remind me of the glamorous Halston heritage gowns, from the 70s. The bathing suits, not too revealing, not too conservatives looked comfortable and well made. The designer favors bandeaux tops with peakaboo windows, and matching shawls and cover-ups, some with a hoodie.

All and all, a nice, diverse show, my two favorites were a hand painted yellow and blue, long in the back and short in front full skirt and fitted top, and a white, sheer, off the shoulder caftan. The island’s Governor and the first lady were guests of honor, and he said he was impressed, not for the first time, explaining he was present at Fashion Week Amsterdam, when he proudly realized he was looking at the work of an Aruban designer, on the Dutch international stage when Gigiola delivered an island vibe to the Netherlands.

Naturally, she came out with her models at the end of the show wearing her own black & white long pant/skirt, with slits, little make-up, natural hair, chiseled chin, she is a go-getter.

The second part of the evening featured a pop up show with models perched on crates, hoping to direct clients’ attention, here-and-now, to the pop up store.

Then we had cocktails. Alas, the cashier was at quite a distance from the bar, but we got over it.

Designer Gigiola Gomez: If you recall she ‘s been designing her own fashions since the age of 12, and she enjoyed an international modeling career, before marrying legal eagle Lincoln Gomez, and having two artistic kids. Eventually she transitioned to personal styling and ended up creating her own fashion brand and seasonal collections. She has an atelier at home and will be happy to customize any design for any body shape, any time.