The D’Abaru Cunucu at Bloemond, is worth visiting

We visited the Kelkbooms in Bloemond this week, to see their eighty D’Abaru trees cunucu. It’s impressive.

The story goes the following: Emile Kelkboom was a greatly-respected radio journalist, the owner of Radio Kelkboom, one of the oldest stations on the island. Then he decided to close shop and reinvent himself. He bid the airwaves farewell and sold his radio license.

I think he then stayed home under his D’Abaru tree and watched the iguanas and birds fight over the fruit – slightly sweet and silky white bonbons bursting from twisted red pods, hanging from the considerably large tree.

The fruit is tasty; Emile remembered it from his childhood, as a barefoot kid roaming the Bloemond cunucu, “We ate just about everything we found,” he reminisces,” including the D’Abaru fruit, which often ferments, resulting in a nice alcoholic buzz.”

Emile, who knows his way around the kitchen then decided to give the iguanas and birds some competition. He collected a basket of pods and went in to figure out what could be prepared to please his own palette.

He asked Sandra his creative daughter to join in the research.

The result? Amazing Veggie Burgers, delicious small snacks and breads, liquor, juice and tea.

Incidentally, the D’Abaru veggie burger is already served at White Modern Cuisine and at SideBar restaurant, where the organic, made in Aruba patties are very popular.

Emile explains that when he realized he developed a quality product, he decided to clear the land behind his house and plant 80 D’Abaru trees. He also devised a clever rain water trapping system, so he could water his plantation, year round. He also established a new company, Dushi-Pasaboca, and slowly, an original, sustainable home-industry took off.

When in season, December – March, the cunucu yields a huge quantity of D’Abaru pods, which must be shelled in order to extract the fruit. The kids of Sonrisa sometimes help, because it is a time consuming job, and the kids with special needs are experts; they’re also happy to earn a bit of money in the process.

Then Emile and Sandra do their thing in the kitchen, and their thing is delicious.

Call Dushi Pasa Boca at tel.: 592-7040 for your own supply of Veggie Burgers or for a catering job, it’s really terrific.