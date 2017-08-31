The Bridge Opening = Irresponsible Spending

We were finally told this week that the Gateway Arch, styled after St. Louis, USA, towering over the highway to San Nicholas, connecting the banks of the Spanish Lagoon puddle, will be opening with a colossal celebration.

Social media circulated an invitation to that party under the Green Corridor umbrella, on Sept 1st, with a marathon of top local bands such as Rincon Boyz, NFusion, Perfect Sound, NBO, Tsunami and Le Grove, with a surprise performance of Jorge Celedon, a big budget name.

I checked the website booking the big name entertainment. Celedon’s booking agent Richard de la Font, shamelessly questions upfront, if the budget is bigger or smaller than $500.000. Then he goes on to explain that superstars get as much as $1,000,000 for just one performance.

Celedon, a vallenato artist from Colombia, has been in Aruba before with Binomio de Oro, his mentor, who killed himself with drugs and alcohol; he was a backup singer then, but after the death of the master he formed his own group. Incidentally, while he is very popular, he hasn’t held a concert in seven months.

So take out your calculators, and add the cost of music to the cost of the colossal steal structure, which is totally disproportionate to the puddle it straddles. The bridge was conceived by GOA as part of the ironically called Green Corridor, which uprooted every tree along the way.

It cost Awg 302,220,000, an amount the island will have to pay back over the next 18 years. It was constructed as a PPP, Public Private Project, so it doesn’t appear on the books, until January 2018.

I am sad and upset about the silliness of the entertainment lineup, and the expense associated with importing a band from Curacao and one from Colombia to celebrate the irresponsible spending of public funds on the eve of the upcoming elections.

All that spending in a week in which we were informed that Pasa Dia Briyo Di Solo lost its classrooms to a fire and clients with mental disorders have nowhere to go. We were also told that over 100 mentally challenged locals are on the waiting list for a suitable place with Ambiente Feliz.

Both directors of Pasa Dia Briyo di Solo, Els van Ommelen, and that of Ambiente Feliz, Lukee Croes would have been overwhelmed with joy to receive some of the money wasted on an arch across a puddle and a bombastic musical line up.

(Add to our debt list the hospital at Awg 696,000,000, payable within 20 years and the ridiculous Watty Vos Blvd at Awg 455,400,000)