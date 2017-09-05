Symposium worth attending

I did not write today’s column. I am just repeating a press release I recently got. It is worthwhile to read, retain and take action. See you at the symposium

SYMPOSIUM: THE ROAD TO GOOD GOVERNANCE

DATE: SEPTEMBER 12-13-14, 2017

TIME: 7.00 – 9.00 PM

VENUE: HILTON Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, ballroom

What’s the symposium about: ‘Good Governance’ is about using representative authorities for ‘doing what is right the right way’. This requires a well functioning ‘moral compass’ and a functioning system of ‘checks and balances’. This symposium, organized by Stichting Deugdelijk Bestuur Aruba in close collaboration with the University of Aruba, will provide thoughts, debates and practical workshops on these important topics.

Event 1, 12.09.2017, 7.00 – 9.00 PM. Growing knowledge about the quality of governance in Aruba, the Dutch Caribbean and the world and its consequences. What do we gain with good governance?

Event 2, 13.09.2017 – 7.00 – 9.00 PM. The actual state of checks & balances in Aruba and the importance of civic movements and women empowerment for the realization of good governance.

Event 3, 14.09.2017 – 7.00 – 9.00 PM. Interactive presentations on improving checks & balances by: designing new democratic models, confronting the causes of public fraud and corruption, commanding good governance.

The ticket price is Afl. 100, – and includes entrance for all three days, beverages and workshop participation. Special pricing for students (Afl. 50,-) and seniors 65+ (Afl. 75,-) is also available upon request.

You can register for your ticket online. You can pick up and pay for your ticket at the receptionist of the University of Aruba located on L.G. Smith Boulevard 158 (APEX) – next to Crown, during the hours of 8.00 AM – 5.00 PM. Debit card only, NO CASH!

Tickets can not be sold for one day attendance. If you’re not able to attend all three days you can transfer your ticket.

Speakers: Willeke Slingerland, Lecturer/researcher at SAXION University of Applied Sciences, Academy of Governance. Nelly Schotborgh, Researcher of fraud and corruption in the Caribbean islands of the Dutch Kingdom, Armand Hessels, Founder of Deugdelijk Bestuur Aruba / Advocate for the importance of good governance.

Bank information: RBC Bank Aruba, Italiëstraat 36, Oranjestad, Aruba

Account number 30.58.6463. Beneficiary: University of Aruba. Description: Good Governance