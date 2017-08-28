Running Princesses of Aruba

Six superwomen from Aruba will be participating in the 5th Anniversary Disney Fairy Tale Challenge presented by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, running 6.2miles on Saturday, February 24 2018, and 13.1 miles on Sunday, February 25, 2018, to complete their challenge.

The chicas have another 180 days to train, and to complete their fundraising pledges. The group of Running Aruban Princess, include Nizana Solognier, Brigit Dijkhoff, Carolina Merryweather, Tracey Nicolaas, Farah Figaroa, and Shohaira da Silva. While they have paid all of their personal trip expenses, they are still fundraising for the AACR, the American Association for Cancer Research, and some of them have already met and exceeded their goal.

Their individual stories are diverse, Shohaira was the island’s Aerobic queen in the 90s, winning every contest with incredible energy and enthusiasm. She devotes the same energy and enthusiasm to her career as island manager of D&G, and her tri-athlete, nicely proportioned husband and her two little children. In her words, she explains: “We are going to Run for American Association for Cancer Research in front of kids who are battling Cancer. The fact that we are running brings HOPE to them and their families.”

Nizana is a banker by professional, and the most experienced runner, and an all around athlete. She was the island top female body builder, and directs today her fitness efforts towards running marathons around the world.

Carolina and Tracey, are both royalties, as former Miss Aruba crown winners.

Carolina is also fondly remembered as a glamorous Miss Teen. Today, she divides her time between her family business, the Driftwood Restaurant, her athletic hunky husband and two small kids.

Tracey and her romantic partner are the dynamic duo, they star on the local social scene. Tracey recently relocated to Romar Trading as a brand manager, she has always been into fitness, showing off her top form, as a popular model.

Farah started a few years ago as she joined her brother’s fund raising efforts when his son developed RDEB, an incurable and rare genetic connective tissue disorder. The story unfortunately did not have a happy ending, as Farah’s nephew passed away at age 8, but she continues to run for charity, supporting Cares for Ethan, a lovely baby boy, suffering from the same skin disorder, epidermolysis bullosa, as her dear departed nephew.

Incidentally, Farah is also a mother of a 7 year old boy, and she collaborates with Shohaira on an important project, Bestial, organizing dog shows, dog runs and walks to promote responsible pet ownership on the island under the auspices of Purina brand dog food. They have been at it for eleven years.

Last but not least, Brigit. She arrived at sport recently, and is grateful at how good it makes her feel now. As a GOA employee she was loaned out to BOB, the breast cancer screening program, and is determined to make a difference raising funds to eradicate the disease. She has one grown up son.

When the Running Princesses return from Disney they will continue their Beauty for A Cause campaign raising funds for Winter Wever.

Check out the links below for their personal donation links. Even if they are at 100% of their goals, donations are still open and welcome!

Nizana Solognier:

https://secure.imisfriendraising.com/…/mobilePersonalPage.a…

Brigit Dijkhoff:

https://secure.imisfriendraising.com/…/mobilePersonalPage.a…

Da Silva Shohaira:

https://secure.imisfriendraising.com/…/FundraisingPage.aspx…

Tracey Nicolaas:

https://secure.imisfriendraising.com/…/mobilePersonalPage.a…

Carolina Merryweather-Raven

https://secure.imisfriendraising.com/…/mobilePersonalPage.a…

Farah Figaroa:

https://www.youcaring.com/ethan-859850…

Thank you! #aacr #nodonationtoosmall #runningprincessesaruba