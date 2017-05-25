Refinery News

The last three employees of PDV MANTENIMIENTO N.V., from the original group of 29 PdVM employees, left yesterday to go back to Venezuela.

However, on Monday May 29th, 29 new staffers from Venezuela Y&V Group, www.yvsite.com will be starting as part of the larger JV consortium group coming in, financing included, to plan, inspect and develop the scope of repair work, under a $150 million Time & Materials (T&M) type reimbursable contract, for the next 6 to 8 months; which will then convert to a lump sum contract which is currently roughly estimated to take a total, of 5 million man-hours, on both contracts.

The “Big Wigs” from Houston and Caracas are coming in for a meeting here at the refinery tomorrow.

CITGO had two pictures hung in the refinery General Office Building lobby, one of Hugo the Chavez and one of Nicolas Maduro. The Arubans are asking where is the picture of Mike Eman and the Americans are asking where is the picture of Donald Trump?!