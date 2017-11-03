PwC Masterclass Leadership event, together we make music

PWC presented the Greatest Show on Earth with ringmaster Ruben Goedhoop, for the Masterclass Leadership annual endeavor to elevate the level of leadership on the island, under the slogan:”Only together we can make music.”

I arrived late, because of an earlier much-enjoyed commitment at a wedding, and heard the morning speakers Roland Croes and Luis Oduber “were good,” but that Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes’ insights on her role as one of Aruba’s leaders was “wow.”

Compliments Ronella, where can I read your presentation, please publish.

The real star power came in the afternoon with Javier Wolter and Eduardo de Veer both talking about leadership.

The unorthodox banker recruited marketing masters Armin, Jairo, and Ilan to produce a grand entrance and a spectacular finale merging boxer Mohamed Ali and exit strategist James Bond, including pyrotechnics.

The entertaining presentation kept the room up after lunch and the materials presented with the banker’s typical cadence, urgency and breathlessness, contributed to the total experience.

What did I learn? Javier got his street-smarts as assistant bar-hand at the Watergate watering hole where the movers and shaker of yesteryears picked up their jellied Zult, better known as an excuse for a beer. His book-smarts came from two Florida university degrees.

Javier expects a leader to possess competency, the ability to touch hearts, and trustworthiness. He expects him to have a clear vision for the future and amass a bank of loyalty over the years — a great number of influential friends who owe him, ready to applaud and support.

You must be charming and kill them with kindness, he advised.

His story about his dad was poignant. Dad apparently bought the young Javier a new car, and told him flat out that if he was planning to drive irresponsibly and kill himself it would be as if he had his mother in the front seat with him, and his dad and brother in the back. It was dad’s blunt way of asking him to beware of the dark unintended consequences of irresponsibility.

Javier also had a lot of clever lines, I wish I had written them down: “I learned that hard work does pay off,” and “I learned that some people were made for speed and some for comfort…”.

Not bad for a “banking trailblazer.”

Next up Eduardo de Veer, and he has star power. I think he was the main draw for the business community, eager to crack his code. He told them about private enterprise, and dished out some great tips: Flatten the pyramid, do the right thing, earn your title, and most of all make sure you have a sustainable ROI, attaining financial stability because without that, there is nothing.

I liked his “trust but verify” command, his “challenge the experts” philosophy and his by-now-famous ying & yang “the soft and hard hand”, strategy of mixing discipline and accountability with compassion and genuine care.

His best moment? At the Q&A session, he was asked about his attitude towards labor unions. Yes? No?. His answer was exquisite. He said that an organization that deserves a union should have one. If it is too busy to take care of employees’ needs and wishes, the union should/could step in and organize members. In his case, he declared, he took it upon himself to be his own company’s union leader, truly making sure the troops are happy, well treated, and celebrated at social and sports event, and that feel they are respected, cared for team members.

Eduardo started with “No farmers, No food,” and ended with “No profits, No fun,” we have to make sure we’re making money, otherwise nothing is sustainable.

The last speaker for the day, founding father of the PwC Masterclass Leadership, and best dressed director of the advisory department at PWC, Ruben Goedhoop, took to the stage for his intelligent take on what challenging leadership means.

‘One, set the tone. Two, set the right challenge. Three, keep the momentum going. Four, complete the challenge. Five, say thank you to staffers. Good stuff.

While at the Renaissance Convention Center all speakers of the signed a joint project whereby they will sponsor a leadership program for graduating students of the University of Aruba. This will give the students the opportunity to elevate their level of leadership and challenge them to grow.