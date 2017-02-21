Postema, the reprise

MinJust lost his cool his week and spilled the beans on his former colleague, Otmar Oduber. Remember, he was our MinTour until not long ago, when he retired from government in order to form his own party, E Forsa Nobo. From a distance, Oduber has been riding MinJust hard, berating him continuously on rising petit crime statistics, and voicing his total dissatisfaction with law enforcement on the island. Finally MinJust cracked and granted a loaded interview to the local media, calling Oduber pathetic, and that was just the beginning.

He accused him of working for himself, not the island. We know. He accused him of spending the Aruba Tourism Authority budgets, like they were his own. We know. He accused him of setting up the silly AruParking, autocracy. We know. His most provocative accusation centered on the Electric Festival, which was one of the former MinTour’s initiatives. According to MinJust, the concerts brought a great quantity of designer drugs including Ecstasy, into the island. We know. But ultimately the signature that appears on the concert permits is that of the MinJust, and he shouldn’t have signed them, if opposed to that promotion.

I asked one of my consigliores, why are these two politicians slinging mud at each other now that they are no longer in bed together, and he suggested that MinJus Dowetje is playing the unforgettable Mary Wever part, reenacting the postema of 2001, when the outspoken minister of Education and Labor nicknamed the coalition partner an abscess, which pulled the plug on the government, and called for early elections.

If our government falls and early elections are called that would surely obstaculate the creation of the new political party, leaving E Forsa Nobo insufficient time to raise funds and make the necessary preparations.

I did see calls for the resignation of the MinJust in yesterday’s newspaper. Will he sacrifice his own career in order to sabotage the formation of a new opposition party?