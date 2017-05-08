Only good news today

Reading the paper these days is quite nauseating, as the election campaign is in full swing, and the PR machine is working over-time, but if you skip the government sponsored hoopla, there was plenty of good news today.

They are talking about a joint project with Baptist Miami Cancer Center to introduce radiation therapy so that cancer patients would stay in Aruba for treatment instead of having to travel overseas for help. This project has been on the wish-list of Dr. Joel Rajnherc, he’s been talking about it for many year, and now in collaboration with the dynamic Dr Deepu Daryanani, I am crossing my fingers that the two will get the project approved and financed, and turn IMsan, the clinic in St Nicholas, into a dependence of Baptist Miami Cancer Center. Hats off.

Dreamers, a project by our immigrations services, Development, Relief, Education for Alien Minors, is about to grant legal status to 400 minors under 18 who have lived here for ten years. The program was announced and a multitude of people showed up. There is a great need for documentation of illegal aliens on the island, DIMAS was inundated by people, and they are re-examining the project now, but hats off, for being pro-active about it, I know, it’s a campaign ploy but it’s a good one.

Hats off for granting farmers on the island a favorable water tariff. It’s a wonderful idea. I used to buy the locally grown cucumbers from the Land Farm. They were the crunchiest. Every election, the government takes this old trick out of its bag, and dusts it. Never mind. It’s a good trick. Anyone who wants to be a farmer in Aruba is a saint. And we need fresh produce. From reading about the subject I think that backed by science, vertical farms without soil can be successful here.

Finally the best news United Dogs of Aruba conducted a successful week of sterilizing dogs and cats in the Brazil, Cura Cabai, Savaneta and San Nicholas area. About 30 volunteers, locals and visitors set up a field hospital at Carnival Village, worked their butts off, and got the job done. It was a complicated operation, getting stray dogs to trust, so they can be trapped and operated, but Mercedes De Bruyn and her volunteers got it done. Just like last year, foreigners came here to clean up our mess, and I am grateful. Thank you.

We have to all learn to be more responsible pet owners. Just last weekend we found five kittens abandoned in a soccer field in Noord, no mom in sight, someone just dumped them hoping a good Samaritan will materialize. That was a sad story, with no happy ending.

Just remember the Bucuti Beach Resort sponsored program Stima Mi Y Steriliza Mi is available. Sign up at any vet to sterilize you pet, today!