ONE LUCKY ISLAND #oilspillpetrotrin

We dodged the bullet, we are lucky, again. This island ducks storms, floods, and oil spills. We were incredibly fortunate that the wind shifted and most of that black sticky residual fuel oil went to Venezuela, Bonaire and Curacao. The tail-end hit us.

On April 23, over 300 barrels of the black crude leaked into the Gulf of Paria from Petrotrin’s Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. It drifted and arrived here at the end of May. We had a month to prepare.

But nothing happened.

When the shit hit the fan, the call for volunteers brought in a few, who had to bring in their own rakes and shovels.

I called Parke Arikok on Wednesday and asked if I could volunteer, and the park reported they have it all under control, they clean every day, and they can see less and less gook disgorged on our shores.

So I asked around. I saw some disturbing images by Plastic Beach Party, and heard they had members, plus a handful of Aruba-lovers, and tourists cleaning up the entire week.

CENTER FOR CALAMITY, falling under the MinPres: You are a total failure. A catastrophic let down. Asleep at the wheel. There was no plan. And you’d better gear up for the time the refinery opens, if it opens, you should have a network of community leaders in place. Leaders who can deliver a great number of volunteers. The likes of Otmar Oduber, and Ricardo Croes. Get their name and number posted on an excel sheet.

The few individual volunteers you got, did not require nuclear protection gear, just gloves, which I am not sure you had.

OIL SPIL TOXISITY. I grew up with tar balls. The beaches if the Mediterranean had oils balls year round, that was before environmental regulations, and we brought home dirty towels and feet which only pissed mom off. They were quite easy to clean, with gasoline, or any other oily stuff, which pissed mom off even further.

ACCORDING TO MY SOURCES: Small particles of tar are everywhere, and are very difficult to collect unless we sift the whole beach, and tar is stuck to rocks. DOW is busy with the elections, and is short of hands, they do the minimum required, it’s a huge “little” job to clean up.

ABOUT VOLUNTEERISM: How come the island’s beach-lovers remained indifferent? They did not come out in droves to help. The tour-guides who make their living by taking visitors out to the wild side beaches were annoyed at the beach closing, and did not join the cleaning. Where are all the campers who use the beach regularly? Why didn’t they roll up their sleeves?

As I said before, a better way of recruiting volunteers is via service clubs and civic organization. Get the Rotarians, the Lions and the Kiwanis involved, the key-clubs, the university, the Women’s Club, Quota International, and you would be supported.

WHAT TO DO WITH THE GOOK COLLECTED: Some told me it will go to CITGO for further refining (?!) and weighing, to assess how much came ashore, and how much to charge Trinidad for the damage. Some said DOW just collected the loot. Where is it going. Parkietenbos??

JUST CAME IN:

For the upcoming 3 weekends we will be having an oil spill cleanup at different beaches in the Arikok Park. The dates will be: Sunday June 11, 2017, Saturday June 17, 2017, Sunday June 18, 2017, Saturday June 24, 2017 and Sunday June 25, 2017. Each day from 7:00am to 11:00am