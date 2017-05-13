Mother’s Day Gift Ideas!!

In search of some makeup for an Island Temptations magazine photo shoot, I arrived at DUFRY on the main street. The store has remodeled and looks spiffy inside-out. The adorable Pricilla Lacle, took me on a reconnaissance tour of the fragrance giant and named the top three, perfect Mother’s Day gift suggestions, and if you take mom’s picture with her gift from DUFRY and you post it with #DufryLovesMom, you will be included in a raffle for a full day of pampering at Tierra Del Sol, breakfast, massage, lunch and an entire day by the pool, included!

Deep Euphoria by Calvin Klein is a clean and fresh fragrance, a new version of the classic Euphoria, only more flowery, perfect for a younger mom!

Good Girl by Carolina Herrera is a hit, sexy, oriental, and packaged in a stiletto high heel glass slipper. Of course, it is ironically named Good Girl, with the message attached, “It’s so good to be bad?” (#goodtobebad).

La Femme Prada is a classic Prada scent, if you get it for her, you might as well get L’Homme Prada; they go together very well. This is a sophisticated gift!

Classique, Essence de Parfum, by Jean Paul Gaultier, the most flowery of them all, nicely packaged, in your face fragrance, bold and sweet.

DUFRY now carries Bobby Brown Travel Exclusives, you may get mini version products, perfect for TSA lines, AND get the cruise tickets attached. Alaska in the summer is cool. Isabelle at Maduro Travel will set you up in no time.

Maggy’s

Maggy’s perfumeries hosted a cocktail hour last night to announce the launch of Coach, Eau de Parfum for women, a new fragrance. The party poured Raspberry pink bubbly, provided by TEC., now under the spell of Kavey Yarzagaray, and Tropical Bottling. The new Coach fragrance is delicious, a super Mother’s Day gift.

During the month of May, the store awards double-points on the purchase of Mon Guerlain, so of course I would recommend Mon Guerlain first, it is a fantastic new fragrance, Angelina Jolie wears it, so it can’t be bad!

At Maggy’s, as expected, the Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, is also very popular!

In a conversation with legendary Audrey Lacle, see said many things that made sense, about retail, the main street and about Aruba in general. One of her ideas was stellar. Now that the US has more difficult Visa requirements and a less welcoming environment for foreign students, Aruba should get into the education business and encourage the opening of more private universities, attracting students from around the world, who will rent, eat, and party, providing employment for locals and creating educational opportunity for local youth as well.

An idea worth considering!