Miracles in Moko

For the past seven years, Audrey Lacle has been inviting me to come visit Cas Esperanza in Moko 28. It is a halfway house maintained by Adopt an Addict foundation.

Ten years ago Audrey started the foundation in order to take drug addicted homeless off the main street and alleviate the pressure on the merchant community downtown, suffering from break-ins and vandalism.

Together with friends and NGO supporters she founded Adopt an Addict and forged a partnership with Hogar Crea in Santo Domingo, a rehab facility, where those lucky to be collected off the street, were sent for treatment, all expenses paid.

Upon their return, clean, they had nowhere to go, but back to the street. So Audrey identified the house in Moko, and set it up as a boarding facility for men in early recovery.

How did she do it? “I don’t know,” she said, but with occasional private sector donations, more than one dozen men are now in recovery, clean, well-spoken and in possession of new self-awareness and most importantly, hope.

On Monday one of the residents ‘graduated.’

was travelling to the Netherlands where medical treatment is more readily available for his health challenges. But he was leaving with a renewed faith, his head held high, he was back among the living, having left 30 years of street-life behind. He traded it all in for sobriety, he says.

The home provides 24/7 guidance by a resident counselor. Residents cook for themselves and maintain a modest, well-organized home, they garden too, growing corn, beans and papaya.

Conditions are basic, bunk beds, 4 in a room, no air-conditioning, just 2 small windowless bathrooms for more than a dozen adults, but the atmosphere is relaxed and informal, with the assurance that none of the residents will be drinking or drugging today; a huge victory over the insidious, ugly disease of alcoholism.

Government subsidy? No. The home pays rent, imagine more than Awg 2,500 a month to the government, for doing the government’s job!

The foundation has paid Awg 170,000 in rent over the past years and is lobbying now to get the title to the home, so improvements can eventually be made.

Plans for the future? Audrey would like to see a small additional ward for double-winners, residents who suffer from both alcoholism and mental illness. The home welcomes you as you are, she explains, if you have the desire to stay clean, but residents in need of mental care, should have their own program, apart from the general population.

Cas Esperanza welcomes volunteers. While a guest at the ‘graduation,’ I met some of them, individuals who contribute a few hours each week to help with maintenance, companionship or with occasional errands.

There was a lot of love at ‘graduation,’ and pride, mixed with a bit of apprehension as to what the future will bring. Will J. take his meds on time, stay positive, veer away from bad influences and continue to live in a recovery community? Time will tell, but for now, he is in top shape, and ready to participate in every day life, which is nothing short of a miracle.