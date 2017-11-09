Marriott Aruba Resort and Stellaris Casino to Present the Best Flavors of Peru With a Ceviche Pop-Up

Culinary explorers are invited to sample freshly made ceviche at the Marriott Aruba Resort and Stellaris casino when the ceviche pop-up presents the best flavors of Peru on the 17th and 18th of November, anytime from 7pm to 10pm. Come early because only 50 seats are available!!

The ceviche pop-up will be presented in the lobby, at the Shake & Roll bar which is always shaking and rolling. Reservations are required so you’d better call Tel: 520 6648 to make sure you have a seat at this stylish and affordable event, at just $12 per dish.

The pop-up ceviche bar will feature a great lineup of guest chefs with Julio Ferradas from the JW Marriott Lima, Rafael Lopez Aliaga, the executive chef of the Ritz Carlton Aruba and host chefs Ever de Pena and Teddy Bouroncle of the Aruba Marriott Resort. Julio, Rafael and Teddy are Peruvian, which naturally makes them intuitive Peruvian food ambassadors. They will each prepare their favorite style ceviche.

“I believe this event will be well received,” says Teddy, “it is part of a series of events where we invite friends to cook at our property, not just focusing on Peruvian food but showcasing our Chefs, amazing talents such as Ever and Romeo to display their creativity, and attract other local chefs to join as well.”

“At the ceviche pop-up,” he adds, “I am going to prepare a market-style ceviche, the kind you would eat at local markets with fresh fish and fried calamari, lemon juice, aji Amarillo, cilantro and onions. That’s my favorite style of ceviche,” Teddy continues, “because you can taste the freshness of the fish and the crunchiness of the calamari which activates all your senses with just one bite.”

While it is an opportune coincidence that all three Peruvian chefs are from the Lima area, Teddy explains that as a child his parents had the mindset to always promote the country first. So every vacation they would travel around different parts of Peru and experience the diverse gastronomic influences around that immense country.

Teddy explains that his father’s family is from Arequipa which is the city with the best local gastronomy. In his family, his grandmother was the one who cooked every Sunday and the entire family would sit around the table to enjoy her home-cooked hearty meals.

From his personal perspective his favorite Peruvian ingredient is aji Amarillo. It’s a very flavorful yet gentle chili, which gives the chef the opportunity to explore the flavor of the chili itself without it being very spicy and overwhelming.

Professionally, Teddy believes that as the executive chef first and as the director of F&B later his main contribution to the culinary experience at the Aruba Marriott Resort and Stellaris casino has been to extract more flavors from the current local talents of his culinary brigade, translating their passion for food into menus and special events.

He especially loves working with Rafael as they have worked together in the past at the JW Marriott in Lima, and having him at Ritz Carlton strengthens the synergy and creates an opportunity to thrive even more. Marriott’s “Together We’re Better,” philosophy is definitely at work here and will be put into practice at the pop-up ceviche event.

Hurry up and Book a seat for November 17 and 18, sharing the talents of not just one but four culinary wizards. Introduce yourself to Julio the chef from the JW Lima, whose contemporary style has been influenced by his travel around the world living and working in destinations such as Mexico and Spain with celebrity chef restaurants, then returning to the JW Marriott Lima 4 years ago, making sure it remains one of the best hotels in the region.

The Shake & Roll bar will be featuring Pisco Sours to pair with the freshly prepared ceviches, made with Pisco, Peru’s national drink, a tasty cocktail invented in Lima in the 1920s, a bit like whiskey sour, but distinctively different and incredibly refreshing.