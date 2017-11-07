Gerard Coste at the Amsterdam Manor

The Amsterdam Manor resort has just announced the appointment of Gerard Coste as the resort’s new executive chef. He is an industry professional, with many talents.

I met Gerard this week at Mango restaurant, sometime before dinner, and was happy to reconnect. We’ve been friends for many years.

Born in Nice in the South of France, Gerard packs a Mediterranean-French culinary heritage, enhanced by traveling around the globe.

Cooking runs in his veins, he reports, having observed his mother in the kitchen practically since the day he was born. Cooking is his passion and first love.

As kitchen apprentice, young Chef Gerard was first discovered by an award-winning French master, Jean Michel Pericou who guided him through the challenging maze of French cooking techniques. Gerard then went on to England and broadened his horizons at the internationally renowned Harveys Bristol Cream restaurant in Bristol, England, and at the Concorde Hotel in London, also keeping up with the great French chefs of that time, at Hotel de Paris and the Hotel Mirabeau, in Monaco.

Prepared to move on to a different region of the world, he asked for his old mentor’s input and Pericou immediately recommended his prodigy to a property in Aruba, almost 30 years ago, thus launching a successful career in the Caribbean.

Gerard has fond memories of Chalet Suisse & La Vie En Rose restaurants, where he first worked on the island. He then joined the Hilton, which later became the Wyndham, and the Westin, where he served as the Executive Chef for a number of years, also nurturing that hotel’s famed Food & Wine festival, for five years. He then moved on to the Radisson Aruba Caribbean, and is credited with many innovations and menu refreshes, at the famed Sunset Grille.

In recent years, Gerard spent much of his time with Divi Resorts in charge of banquets and special events, combining his ability to affect front-of-the-house service experiences, with back-of-the-house food production; as he is equally comfortable in both areas.

Hungry for a change and a new challenge Gerard recently joined the culinary team at the Amsterdam Manor in charge of iconic Passions on the Beach, Mango Restaurant and Tulip Restaurant at MVC.

From the perspective of his new office Gerard is looking forward to contribute greatly to the award-winning property and push all dining outlets to even higher levels of food, presentation and service.

As a dedicated father and grandpa, he also cooks at home, and always finds time to discover the talents of young chef apprentices in the culinary stream of the local hotel school.

Welcome to the Amsterdam Manor, Gerard, it all sounds good to me — love a classically French trained chef, with appreciation for diverse, cultural backgrounds and different culinary styles.