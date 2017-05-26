EQ3 moved to a new boulevard location at Antraco Plaza

As ANTRACO is repositioning it enormous retail space into a plaza, EQ3 saw the opportunity to move to a more visible location from its previous digs across Ling & Sons Super Center in Eagle.

EQ3 Furniture + Accents is an innovative home design store. It offers a fresh new look, promoting a contemporary furnishing style which always marries function and durability.

Being Canadian implies that EQ3 delivers practical solutions to our homes, living-, dining- and bed rooms, outdoor and office furniture, storage units, light fixtures, and rugs.

Want more? Gifts. Really nicely designed and reasonably priced household gifts, by Alessi, a trendy Italian design house, and other stylish brands.

Rene van der Mijde is in charge and he can be relied on for advice and inspiration. The team also included Marieke Wisse, and Stella, two super helpful and intelligent ladies; drop in to talk to the EQ3 team, that consultation guarantees to replace your design-fear with confidence.

If you are moving into a new home, or just in need of a refresh with a few modern pieces, get a feel for what EQ3 has, first. You don’t have to dump all your stuff and start from scratch, a little update goes a long way.

The store is also capable of delivering custom-ordered pieces. So if you wish to custom-order anything from a sofa to a chair, it is easy, with your choice of fabric, and finish, reflection your individual taste. Imagine choosing from 18 different sofa/loveseat styles, armchairs, chaises and chairs, in over one hundred different fabric and leather colors and grades. The store also has amazing print fabrics, to splash color or artistic flair into an otherwise conservative environment. You can customize the legs of the sofa, choosing from brushed metal, chrome, maple, espresso or charcoal color legs & feet; you may also touch and feel samples of all fabrics and leathers in the stores, and view a great sampling of sofa models.

Rene, Marieke and Stella will help you make a decision, or give you a catalogue so you can consult family members, back home.

Your visit at EQ3 in the ANTRACO PLAZA also includes very good coffee. If you want lunch, that’s just one door down at the Coffee Table, I recommend the Onion Soup and the Clam Chowder. Yummy.

Website www.eq3.com

By the way: The Antraco Plaza is attracting amazing tenants, Love and Paradise Aruba, just checked in with Glendeline Croes at the helm, you can now look like her, and dress like her with SHANA and DOUBLE AGENT designs. She just opened on May 24th and the store already has 2000 likes on Face Book. The place is gorgeous, offering a cool, contemporary shopping experience, and Lalo promised to stock up on size 14, so I can become a client too….