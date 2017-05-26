Dr. Beke moved to the new Walk In Clinic at the Cove, on Palm beach

One of Aruba’s most popular house-doctors just opened a walk-in clinic on Palm Beach, at the Cove, next to Tony Roma’s.

The space is friendly and includes two nicely appointed examination rooms, an office with two administrative assistants, and a narrow waiting room, though there is very little waiting involved, just drop in and the doctor will see you.

The good doctor managed a successful family practice at Sun Plaza for many years, until she reached the official retirement age of the national health insurer, AZV. They retired her, but she refused to stay put. She has invaluable experience in pediatrics and gynecology, among other medical specialties, and she loves her patients, her profession, her island, her kids, grandkids, doggies, orchids, and friends, and she intends to stay active and helpful for many more years.

So bring her anything that aches you, and she will fix it, with her calm, cool, and collected bed-side manners and with her keen, observant eye.

In addition to seeing walk-in patients in her new clinic the doctor also services the island’s hotels. She has been Aruba’s hotel doctor for a few decades, and will visit patients in their hotel rooms for a consultation anytime.

While I was there I also noticed some of the doctor’s loyal local patients, who followed her to her new digs, forgoing the privilege of free medical care, and paying for her time, admitting their stress level drops immediately, upon seeing her.

“Some of my regular patients just come here to talk,” she says, “I love to be helpful in that way.”

L.G. Beke-Martinez, M.D. Family Physician, md.lilibeke@gmail.com, +297 588 0539 / + 297 594 0539

The doctor’s office is adjacent to a modern pharmacy and a well-stocked drugstore, affiliated with Botica di Servicio pharmacies