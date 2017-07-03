Djiespie’s Place, Aruba of Yesteryears!

In search of authentic experiences we went local, arriving on Friday just past sunset at Djiespie’s place, Plaza Nikki Habibe, Oranjestad.

You could say I was Djiespie’s colleague, a long time ago. He was THE press photographer on the island and worked for the Amigoe di Aruba newspaper. I called him many times to cover press events, and he always cooperated, often showing up with Django from the Diario, another legendary press photographer, but don’t let me digress.

Djiespie was close with the undertaker Zepp Wever, and when Zepp transitioned to another world Djiespie’s wife and daughters took over Zepp’s refresqueria across the Amigoe di Aruba offices, at the end of the main street. The refresqueria occupied the street level of a gorgeous art deco building, where Zepp and Djiespie had coffee every morning, at the long counter with red vinyl swivel stools, before heading to work, one to host the funeral, the other to photograph it.

So now you know what a refresqueria is, snacks, ice cream, coffee, nothing complication. Djiespie’s is that to this day. Drinks and snacks, the basic stuff.

Five days a week you can get your pastechi and your morning newspaper and coffee there; on the sixth day Etty Topperberg gives his weekly Friday night concert — you haven’t lived until you’ve attended.

Etty is a troubadour. A rare talent. I can listen to him talk and sing for two hours and enjoy every second. He sings folkloric compositions and old songs, strums a guitar and some of the old timers accompany him on spoons, and on wiri.

Then the old-timers also do the quick-quick-slow, quick-quick-slow and shuffle effortlessly on the pavers, gliding smoothly and seamlessly to the music. Dancing, something you never forget.

What fun we had sipping our Gallo wine, White Grenache Rosé from a small bottle, while watching the plaza come live.

Sometimes during the evening, we were treated to the second round of drinks by a gallant elderly gentleman I met at the bar; he offered to trade a kiss for a drink. I gave it and took it. He claimed we have been friends forever, and intoxicated by Etty’s music I had no reason to doubt it.

The old-timers still have a lot of life in them, don’t underestimate the septuagenarians.

Next Friday, take out your comfortable shoes and your glittery top, sprinkle a bit of Old Spice Eau de Toilette or Tabac Original, 4711 Eau de Cologne is welcome too, and join the party.

Thank you journalist Juby Naar for refreshing my memory. Juby, Django and Djiespie are old friends. Juby and Etty are brothers, having been breastfed by the same lovely woman, Etty’s mom.

Thank you Maria, for the pleasure of your company!