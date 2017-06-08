Debate winner is Evelyn Wever Croes

I watched the debate at home on TeleAruba, in PJs. It was very well structured, and civilized. Ruben Trappenberg was the perfect moderator.

MEP = According to me Evelyn Wever Croes maintained her focus, and her calm, and drove some excellent points home: General health-care more important than medical tourism, radar & helicopter for added security, support of small & medium size businesses with capital and guidance, a cap on overspending and the reduction of debt against GDP, legislation regulating campaign funding, the screening of political candidates, approval of medical marijuana and the disapproval of recreational use. I thought she only lost her footing once, over the immigration issue, when she discussed retirement age, but otherwise she was the overall winner to me, not the overwhelming winner, just the overall one.

AVP = Our MinPres sounded hollow. He campaigned. He did not debate. He patted himself on the shoulder at the beginning of each round, and continuously restated the greatness of his government. He speaks well, he was the best speaker, but it’s all form, no substance, nothing new, all canned materials. He was at his best in the first round, then lost steam.

MAS = What can I say. This guy cannot even finish a sentence.

RED = I was pleasantly surprised how charismatic and funny this guy is. He is intelligent too. He blasted the parliament for being a rubber-stamp institution, and advocated e-commerce. I couldn’t wait for him to finally get to legalization of cannabis. As expected, it produced excitement on stage, and Ricardo Croes pronounced himself the sole weed expert in the house. But I cannot get excited about marijuana. And I cannot take seriously anyone with dreadlocks dangling past his butt. Sorry, get rid of the dreadlocks and we can talk. I did enjoy how he berated MinPres for the neglect of Parkitenboos. He is a take-charge guy.

POR = Otmar Oduber found his spunk towards the end of the debate, he got up and was furious over the dump situation, advocating the obvious, recycling. He suggested to perhaps introduce a visa system for Venezuelans, and only campaigned towards the end when he told us how he reformed the airport and ATA and blessed us with the creation of AruParking. He was not at his best last night.

UPP = The only time Boochi Wever got passionate was when he told Ricardo Croes that he used marijuana when he was recovering from prostate cancer, but “it was not effective.” Otherwise his presentation was dull. Ok, he did ask for no more hotels and recommended diversification.

PPA = The ageless Benny Nisbet told us PPA invented tourism and then he sparred with the MinPres about being stuck in the past. That was a funny encounter. On the issue of languages: Really? We should only teach Papiamento up to the 6th grade? What a waste of an opportunity, kids pick up multiple languages easily, at a young age; if you limit them to Papiamento up to age 12, you will end up with a bunch of under-achievers.

The debate only got hot over the subject of the dump, which proves it is a very sore point. Crime, potential Venezuelan refugees, direct and indirect taxation, a change in the election format, the issues discussed were all relevant.

When transparency and integrity popped up the MinPres defended his government vouching for its ethics, while Otmar Oduber invited us all to examine his legacy. It’s all legit, he said.

And then I fell asleep!