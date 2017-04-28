Chogogo is a fun ride

Celebrating Magic 96.5FM 19th anniversary we were invited to a cocktail party on wheel, on a windowless bus with a dedicated driver, a professional DJ and a cute bartender, going on a trip to nowhere.

We boarded the bus at the South Beach Center, about one dozen DJs and radio personalities, and got off at the same spot three hours later, having enjoyed a private disco party, with cocktails and snacks on board.

The bus first circled Palm Beach, and the view just above street level and people’s heads offers a new perspective on life, an in-your-face panorama. Yes, it was me waving at you on Wednesday night. I was hanging with my head out the window, checking things out.

The music, at 109.6 decibel, it was powerful. I have a kill-joy sound meter app in my phone. It told me that sound at 85dBA or above can permanently damage my ears, and that anything over 100dBA can start damaging cells after only 30 minutes of listening. I was listening for three hours. Serious damage I think. But the music was terrific, by a very young mixer, mixing Latin and Caribbean hits. He did his best to impress the guest DJs on board the bus, some of the island’s best, working for the radio station.

Down at Eagle Beach we noticed a few kids trying to dig their car out of the sand. Serves them right for attempting to drive over the white powder.

Down the highway to San Nicholas. It’s not a highway right now, it is an obstacle course. The under-construction-road meanders endlessly and we discovered at least three new roundabouts with giant boulders, artistically laid as environmental sculptures.

By this time, the girls were dancing, hanging on the poles and ceiling straps. It is a strange sensation to be to standing while driving, achieving balance, overcoming velocity, and holding on to a drink. It takes a while to master the act.

We stopped in Savaneta at a Chinese bar and restaurant, Wing Wag, whose sign still sports the five digit telephone number, that’s from thirty years ago. My friends tell me that bar is always busy and that they make good Chinese soup!

San Nicholas was fast asleep when we arrived, crawling through the main street. The bad boys on the bus tried to convince the working girls at the Chica Bar to get on board with them, but the chicas weren’t buying. They had a job to do and they were not going to be distracted.

Other than that, the streets were empty, the house dark. Our bus, a pool of light and music, glided in and then out again, we were busy on board, with snacks, cocktails and selfies.

Check out their FB page: /www.facebook.com/chogogopartybus/

Or call 592-4955, to experience Aruba’s nightlife on your own disco own wheels, on board Chogogo Party Bus.