B.I.D.,a fake award

I got an anonymous e-mail form Aruba Corruption Fighter, it was sent to several news outlets such as masnoticia.com; noticiacla.com; dencayente and bondia.com

It said the following:

Dear Sirs,

As news outlets, I urge you to look up the recent award Mr. Mike de Meza published on his Facebook Politician page. He received the award on behalf of Green Aruba. Because of my extensive years in management in several companies in Aruba, I can tell you that I have received emails from the B.I.D. company, established in Madrid, several times. They are an advertising company that emails you about an award, that you have to pay for (last email was 4,800 Euros), and if you show up at the “award ceremony” you receive an award … for doing absolutely nothing.

It’s a scam award and is worth nothing and you can verify that by checking the credibility of the B.I.D. company or do a simple Google search and you will see the extend of the scam.

If a private company wants to reward itself for doing nothing, that’s fine with me, but when the island has to pay for a scam award, flights, accommodations and out of pocket money for several people, so that the minister may flaunt his plaque, that is wrong. I hope you guys can investigate. All credits go to you, and your findings.

Regards,

a Concern Citizen

Dear Citizen, you are absolutely right. It’s a fake program designed to enrich the worthless B.I.D. group from Madrid, who leech money from international fools hungry for recognition, and I am sad Aruba has to pay for such frivolous crock.