Aruba’s Lighting Parade, lights up Oranjestad

How many times can I write about Carnival? As many times as it marches through Oranjestad. For its 2017 edition the Lighting Parade departed from the Dakota neighborhood, and shuffled through town to the seaside Boulevard, then down to the cruise ship terminal. Some of my friends report being in bed as early as 1am, having danced the entire route, of less than 4km. Indeed, critics say the parade was rushed, having taken off at exactly 8pm, with more than 2,200 participants, and 200 of Aruba’s Men in Blue in charge of flow and conduct; Red Cross volunteers in place to fend off emergencies, and QUOTA club members promoting the protection of hearing, selling earplugs.

I took a little saunter counter-traffic to check out the troupes, and verified that it is still One Happy Island. We love to party, no matter what. The diehards were out in the street decked in feathers and rhinestones, and the only concession they made to a global slump in the economy was the switch from Made in Austria Swarovski crystals to Made in China Chinowski bling!

Dushi Carnival Group with the Madness Band presented Dubai City of Gold as their theme. They were the first group on parade. Their Queen Sabina, won the privilege of opening the parade by virtue of being elected Aruba’s 63rd Reina Grandi, Aruba’s Carnival Queen.

Quality brass band and our Carnival Royalty, the Prince and Pancho followed, I noticed they all had expensive sneakers on, the ones glowing, which light up and must be charged! I saw those rechargeable light-up shoes everywhere. I guess they are the latest trend here.

Presidente Beer, Dushi’s sponsor did a great job, making an impression with green LED-lit silhouette dancers, and glowing-green oversize Ps, with shooting fire foundations. Commercial, but impactful, designed and powered by Elite.

The two queens, Sabrina, the 63rd Reina Grandi, and the 1st runner up of our 54th Youth Queen, Maria shared a float. They heralded the arrival of some super good-looking revelers upfront; then behind the great sounding band put together by iconic musician Michael Lampe, the massa costumes, depicted “a world between illusion and reality.”

Dubai has never seen anyone dressed like that, but in a world caught between illusion and reality everything is possible.

The second group up was Champagne, entertained by Massive Brass band International, promoting original asambeho music from Aruba. That was a noteworthy touch!

Champagne’s founder Lienchie Merryweather was recently honored at a public event, as a pillar of Carnival in Aruba. She was presented with a commemorative plaque during Hebe Hebe, a street beer-fest, mid Carnival season. Champagne’s opening float was tremendous, a classic, luxurious beauty in red, black & white. A bunch of wild, gorgeous men strutted their stuff at the head of the group. Loved those Blue Butterflies, and the band was good looking too; Tsunami, in cut off white tank tops, nicely formed muscles, and tribal designs. Their massa Orange, Black & White costumes, titled Madness in Wonderland, with feathered top hats were fun; one of the parade segments by Gerard Halley was spectacular, I know they have been working on it since May of 2016 and it showed!

Superfood Plaza sponsored a fully decorated float, which is a rarity these days, congratulations, and thank you!

TOB, a group whose full name is Taste of Brazil, but they go by their initials, was accompanied by N’Fusiuon Music, fresh from the Jouvert Morning parade; how do these guys do it? They were phenomenal during Jouvert Morning, real crowd-pleasers, and continued to delight in Oranjestad.

TOB had some traditional body and road pieces at the head of their parade section, truly a lot of work and excellent craftsmanship.

The former MinTour, the group’s spiritual leader, should be proud; if all group members vote for him in November, he should be in good shape!

The Lost Tribes, an all white section, was one of the most gorgeous ever presented on the road!

OPC, the following group, featured a number of road pieces announcing their section in parade. Their band OREO cranked out music from a mega trailer with legendary band leader Mighty Talent, surrounded by very feathery individual costumes.

At this point it all turned into a blur, I tuned out, but I did notice that Empires Carnival Group dragged a trailer with a great number of toilets in disguise, under wraps, only the wraps refused to stay up, revealing the portable potties in all their glory!

Last but not least, the Carnival group which turned Carnival into a science, Los Laga Bai, known for smooth, flawless performances, encountered a bump on the road when their music trailer suffered a technical issue, unfazed and prepared, organizers managed to find a suitable alternative and entered the group into the parade, in 7th place instead of 3rd, nevertheless all members swear band leader Robert JeanD’or made it up to them by being especially focused and super charged, entertaining them all the way.

In the words of soca singer Destra Garcia:

So Carnival take over my body, when I touch di road….

My whole demeanor can change to something meaner

When vibes overload…..

Hey! Whole night, whole day, when the jamming start…..

So I go free up myself and I drink in my hand and say

Is di carnival in my vein

And di liquor hitting my brain

It’s a feeling I can’t explain, and it driving me all insane

And I ain’t taking no blame, no blame, no blame……….. ♪♪♪♪

Only real carnival lovers would understand how I feel….