A size 12 foot into a size 7 shoe

I keep getting cheerful little messages on Whatapp from Evelyn Wever Croes, and her followers which keep me abreast of the ongoing political game of chess.

I took one month off from politics after the elections, patiently waiting for the formation of the government, and while there are stories told, there are a great number of stories which remain under covers.

The human drama, the psychological anguish, the emotional blackmail. I am interested in that, but no one seems to have time, or energy to delve into it.

What we hear is that in order to satisfy all egos and ambitions, this country would require 12 ministers, with a nice set up, complete with secretaries, coordinators, and coffee makers.

But our Formador, the leader of the MEP party, would like to see 7, just seven ministers: 4 for MEP, 2 for POR, not that they deserve it, and one 1 for RED.

How do you squeeze a 12 size foot into a 7 size shoe?

This woman is a miracle worker. And while she is having issues within her own party trying to satisfy her own people’s grandiosity, her smile never wavers and her little encouraging notes remain pleasant in tone.

“We’re almost done, we agreed on medicinal Cannabis; we agreed to disagree on AruParking, we’re taking our time to build a strong foundation for the future.”

So they are discussing the issues-du-jour, but are squabbling over portfolios. Some portfolios are lucrative, some not. Apparently tourism is the sexiest, most desired; education and health leave everyone flat!

Thus, I took a month vacay from the simmering pot, stunned from the fallout of our elections. Sure, I welcomed the coalition formation, anything to stop the green machine, but was amazed by a number of things: How our former MinPres retained his popularity, AND how he abandoned the throne in a huff. He must be the only politician in the history of mankind to ever do that, winning the elections and conceding the battle, without consulting his 300-strong entourage about anything. They are now unemployed.

I want to read about that drama. How do these coordinators feel about looking for jobs? Or for the lucky ones, how do they feel about going back to their old, boring government desks, at a pay cut? Yes, they got paid more as coordinators. How do they feel about the election results now, and how it affected their lives?

And all of those high and mighty green-machine ministers, returning to parliament as ordinary MPs, how do they feel about their careers? Their choices? The leadership they followed and their own leadership?

Have we learned anything? Did we gain any insight?

Those are the interesting stories. Are they plotting their return to power, or do they have coffee in the garden at 6am, with lots of time on their hands to smell the roses.

Does the former MinPres have coffee in the garden at 6am, with lots of time on his hands to smell the roses and help the former First Lady with shopping and laundry?

I am living to know. He was tired getting into the third consecutive political race, his team was divided, too many things said, too many things done, he shouldn’t have run!

Evelyn, we’re behind you, seven is the lucky number!