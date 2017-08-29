A legend returns

I just heard that Carlos Cabrera will be back in Aruba, he was the opening GM of the Hyatt Regency, a living legend here, then he went on to conduct a glorious corporate career with the hospitality giant, becoming Senior Vice President of this, that and the other, including Global All Inclusive Operations at Hyatt Hotels corporation, and now, possibly, as his last career stop, he will be the chief at the Hyatt Regency here, returning to our fold, having been absent for more than 25 years.

He will surely reconnect with quite a number of acquaintances, and an even greater number of employees, he hired at the time.

The differences? Acquaintances would have a lot more salt than pepper, and employees would be more affluent, having enjoyed a steady income and a succession of annual raises. Life is good. And his old-new resort is a successful property, having benefitted from the solid leadership of outgoing GM Joel Bunde over the past few years.

But, Aruba has changed in three decades, and the business environment is much more competitive now. I hope Carlos is not going to be disappointed in the way we matured and aged. Did we remain fresh and sunny, or are we disillusioned and cranky?

Out with the old, in with the news. As a result of the corporate musical chairs Bunde reported he will be leaving to go to the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina. The big reveal also pointed at Carlos Cabrera as the man to fill his shoes, a man already familiar with the island.

We wish Joel and his wife Karah St Cyr a lot of fun at Cambridge, Maryland, their penal colony promises extraordinary, seamless stays on the banks of the river Choptank with 342 acres of resort, that’s five or six times the size of a resort in Aruba. Besides, think oysters, crab, lobster!

Carlos, I am still writing, so keep me in the loop, and welcome home!