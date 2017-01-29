It’s raining Jackpots at the Casino at the Hilton

The Casino at the Hilton recently welcomed six new IGT S300 slot machines as well as six EGT Multi4 Premieres and 4 Bally Cash Waves, all excellent games which provide players with opportunities to win exciting cash prizes.

The new slot machines are themed around fun features, sounds and graphics and make for an interesting time at the casino. Most slots come with dozens of pay lines and multiple reels, and as the game commences, players are immediately awarded with attractive cash prizes.

Seen in our pictures Richard Carroll Jr., who landed a handsome $976.26 jackpot just recently; Dave Homes, was also graced by a $7,200 jackpot; Rick Miller, won $1,675.77, and Terry Dutkiewicz, landed $2,005.60; Ana Rebelo, walked away with $3,713.77.

All players agree that as they keep coming back to the casino at the Hilton, they also keep winning! Some other recent jackpots by local players amounted to $1,396.80 and $1,265.50 respectively. Resort guest Jordy Munk, won at Caribbean Stud Poker; he says his jackpot of $6,4019.75, surprised and delighted.

Dina Lenker playing the Quick Hit Fever slot maximized her win to $4,150.05. She loved the experience and promised to return.

The Casino at the Hilton offers Mystery Jackpots every day, granting $250 jackpots to random players. Players may win surprising Mystery Jackpots, by just visit the Casino any time and remembering to play the slots with their Player’s Membership Card inserted.

Patrons are invited to receive a gift on their birthday, and when they bring in a friend to the Player’s Club for a new membership. For more information call the Players’ Club Tel.: 526 6917