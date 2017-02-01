Boardwalk Ranks 2nd Place of Best Boutique Hotels in the Caribbean

Boardwalk Small Hotel recently was awarded a very honorable second place on the 2016 Readers Choice Award of Best Boutique Hotels in the Caribbean, selected by readers of Caribbean Journal. Of the 25 pre-selected nominees in the entire Caribbean, Boardwalk Small Hotel was the only property in Aruba that made the short list.

In addition, Boardwalk Small Hotel just received the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award 2017, ranking ninth place in the Top 25 Hotels offering Best Service in the Caribbean, and the Guest Review Award 2016 from booking.com. Both awards celebrate hotels that make great guest experiences happen. On Booking.com Boardwalk scored a 9.3 (out of 10) satisfaction rate.

As part of the ever-improving guest services and amenities, Boardwalk Hotel now offers a tranquil beach area on Palm Beach. The new beach service includes complimentary use of beach huts (palapas) and lounge chairs with comfortable cushions, and a shower facility for its guests. Neighboring resort The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba caters to Boardwalk guests by Segway, offering F&B services conveniently at their beach huts. And adjacent watersport center Vela offers discounted services, lockers and watersport rentals.

More information on the new Boardwalk beach service is available at http://www.boardwalkaruba.com/the-hotel/boardwalk-s-beach-area.htm

Boardwalk Small Hotel consists of 14 casita’s amidst lush gardens, tucked away on a historic coconut plantation. Boardwalk offers a special beach service at a tranquil area on Aruba’s beautiful Palm Beach, just steps from the hotel. Boardwalk Small Hotel offers private suites with a spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen, separate bedroom(s), modern bathroom and outdoor patio with hammock, teak furniture and a BBQ. Boardwalk Small Hotel was named ‘best hidden gem in the Caribbean’ by USA Today and listed as preferred lodging in Aruba by the New York Times. More information on Boardwalk can be obtained at www.boardwalkaruba.com.