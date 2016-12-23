Visions Of Gingerbread And Rumchata…it’s Beginning To Look (And Taste) A Lot Like Christmas!

On Friday, December 16th, The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba held a special lighting ceremony to inaugurate the resort’s annual gingerbread house. Members of the press, guests of the resort, and staff gathered in the lobby to witness the lighting of the gingerbread house. This year’s edition is modeled after Aruba’s cherished and historic Alto Vista Chapel.

The gingerbread house is rooted in European holiday tradition—very fitting for our Dutch Caribbean island, and it’s also an annual tradition globally for The Ritz-Carlton, with many properties around the world creating confectionary constructs, often inspired by symbolic local sites. Last year, The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba featured a gingerbread replica of The Olde Molen, complete with a working windmill, and the year before, a tower of gingerbread cookies formed the historic California Lighthouse, a delightful beacon standing sentry over the lobby.

Chef Yiduo “Dora” Wang and her pastry team baked 2,500 gingerbread cookies from scratch to form the foundation of this year’s creation, decorated with piped royal icing and assorted holiday candies. Lucky guests of the lighting ceremony were treated to freshly baked gingerbread men paired with a yummy Rumchata cocktail—kinda like the adult version of cookies and milk!

The gingerbread house will be on display through the entire holiday season. While visiting, guests have the opportunity to donate to Fundacion Bon Nochi Drumi Dushi, a local foundation that shares the joy of reading with children on Aruba through various initiatives in the community and at home.