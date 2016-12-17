ECO DMS Creates a Memorable Holiday Celebration for Local Kids

San Nicholas. — Sport Vereniging F.C. San Nicolas, Lifida A & B, a sports organization operating in San Nicholas with the goal of taking kids off the street and getting them involved with sports, recently celebrated the holiday season with a Christmas Dinner Party, sponsored by ECO DMS and several other local companies. Close to 90 members of the sports organization, ranging in age from 6 to 15 years old, took over the Santa Terecita Center in San Nicholas for their spirited holiday dinner party, made possible thanks to the generous support of several companies on the island.

ECO DMS contributed the festive holiday decorations, and joined together with DeWit Van Dorp to sponsor the gifts for the kids. Alain’s Catering provided the food, while Andina Ice provided the ice for the non-alcoholic beverages, which were donated by Tropical Bottling Company. Elsa’s Flowershop created the beautiful table centerpieces, and the entertainment and music was presented by Swingmasterz.

Sport Vereniging F.C. San Nicolas, offers soccer practice and coaching, thereby giving kids a framework within which to develop physical- and social skills, encouraging them to mature into productive and disciplined members of our community.

The holiday party was not the first time that ECO DMS has supported the sports organization, as it helped sponsor their soccer jerseys earlier this year.

ECO DMS is the Dutch Caribbean’s premier full service Destination Management Company operating in both Aruba and Curaçao, with a branch office in Florida. The company combines creativity, personal service and superior professional skills to deliver memorable motivational experiences to clients from around the globe.

Our photos show the big smiles on the faces of the kids and their coaches, as they enjoyed their Christmas Dinner Party.