Certificate of Distinction Awarded to Robert & Joy Crowe

Palm Beach – Having been coming to Aruba for the past 13 years, Joy & Robert Crowe, from Golden, Colorado, were presented with a Certificate of Distinction. The informal ceremony was performed by a representative of the Aruba Tourism Authority, and hosted by Germaine Wever, the resort’s Hilton HHonors Manager. The couple was also joined by a good number of friends they had met at the resort over the past years, all multiple-return visitors.

Joy reports that since their first trip to Aruba, they have been returning each winter, making many friends and enjoying the beach, the friendliness of the staff and the safety of the island.

The Aruba Tourism Authority official thanked the Crowes for their many economic contributions and for making Aruba their home away from home. He expressed gratitude for their exceptional loyalty to the island and its people. Pictured here, festive moments at Mira Solo, the hotel Lobby Bar, in the presence of resort General Manager Hans Georg Roehrbein, who joined to congratulate the Crowes on the special occasion.