Aruba’s Bird Calendar Debuts at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino

Palm Beach — The gardens at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino were the perfect backdrop for the 2017 Bird Calendar reveal, published by the Aruba Birdlife Conservation, and sponsored by the resort, the second year in a row.

Resort General Manager Hans Georg Roehrbein was proud to hang the first calendar, fresh off the press, in his office.

Greg Peterson, the President of Aruba Birdlife Conservation reports there are 236 registered bird species on Aruba with just two that are endemic to the island, the Shoco, Burrowing Owl, and the Prikichi, Brown Throated Parakeet, both featured in starring roles in the calendar.

The calendar will be available for sale here Huchada Bakery, Santa Cruz, and at Best Deal in Paradera, for Awg 15.

The members of the Aruba Birdlife Conservation foundation also contributed photographs to the calendar, among them their youngest, 12 year old Sven Oversteegen.

The calendar also includes some of Peterson’s famous images. He just published a hardcover coffee-table book by the name of Bird Wildlife of Aruba, on December 7, 2016, available on Amazon.com. The book contains full page photographs of over two hundred species of birds taken in Aruba’s wildlife.